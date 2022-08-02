Genshin Impact 3.0 update banner order, 3-phase character banners and rerun leaks

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring a ton of new content to the game, including a massive region, an exciting element and tons of characters.

Thanks to leaks, players have a better idea of what characters will be arriving during the update, along with their banners and order.

Players will definitely want to make sure they have enough Primogems for the 3.0 update, as these new characters have a lot to offer to a team composition. They can also look forward to some big rerun banners.

Leak suggests the Genshin Impact 3.0 update might have three banner cycles

Recent leaks have revealed the banner order for Genshin Impact 3.0, and players have a lot to look forward to. New characters will arrive alongside the massive region of Sumeru.

However, a leak from Lumie has revealed that there may actually be three banners during the 3.0 update.

Banner order and rerun leaks

Genshin Impact 3.0 is set to have Tighnari and Collei on the first banner.

Tighnari, the first banner's featured five-star character, is a powerful archer who can dish out a ton of Dendro damage, thanks to his unique charged shots and homing projectiles.

He will be accompanied by another Dendro Archer named Collei, who appears to be an amazing four-star Dendro sub-DPS.

friendship ended w vox, cyno is milord now @SpendYourPrimos



SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.)

Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time.



[Reliable - Uncle Chasm] Zhongli and Ganyu will be receiving reruns in 3.0.

The second banner of the 3.0 update will likely feature Zhongli and Ganyu, along with a new four-star character named Dori.

Zhongli and Ganyu have been some of the game's strongest and most consistent characters. Ganyu remains one of the best damage dealers, while Zhongli is an incredible support and tank.

Dori is a four-star Electro support who wields a Claymore and appears to be a great Electro healer.

However, leaks indicate that this rerun may not be as simple as it seems.

Third banner leaks

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos According to the clarification, if there is a third banner, each phase will be 2 weeks long, like in 1.3.



According to the clarification, if there is a third banner, 3.0 may not be shortened.

Players who plan on summoning any of these characters may want to wait for further information, as new leaks have revealed a possible third banner for the 3.0 update.

The third banner may not include a new character but could operate like Genshin Impact 1.3, where each individual banner only lasted for two weeks instead of three. This means that Ganyu and Zhongli may appear on two separate banners over the course of the update.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos Possibility #2:

Tighnari, Zhongli + Ganyu, third unknown rerun, receiving two-week-long phases each.



In order of possibility since last rerun, the third candidate would be as follows:



Childe > Hu Tao > Eula/Albedo

The third banner could also feature another rerun character like Childe or Hu Tao. This would give players even more incentive to summon during the update.

The Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset will occur around the same time, along with the game's second anniversary. It would, therefore, make sense for a special event banner to run during this time. Players may even see a unique banner appear, though the odds of this happening are low.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos Unfortunately, there's too much conflicting evidence to speculate any further without more information.



For now, we thought it would be best to lay out every possibility.



[End]

Players will simply have to wait for further leaks for more clarification on the mysterious third banner.

This information will likely be confirmed during the 3.0 livestream. However, more leaks will probably surface before then, giving players a better idea of what's to come during this new Genshin Impact update.

