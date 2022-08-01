Genshin Impact mod brings Zhongli's lore-accurate appearance to the game

Genshin Impact's Archons have godly attire that they discard when they become playable characters. However, some players have managed to create a mod that restores Zhongli's lore-accurate appearance in the game.

While this mod only works on the game's private server, it still offers a unique take on Zhongli's appearance that many players wish was accessible in-game.

Genshin Impact mod gives Zhongli a god-like appearance

The Genshin Impact Zhongli mod was created by a fan and runs on the game's private server, giving the creator the ability to access and change in-game files.

Access like this is discouraged by miHoYo, but some players have utilized the private server to make cosmetic changes to the game, including an incredible recreation of Zhongli's Archon attire.

Zhongli received a full cosmetic makeover, including the outfit he wore during previous cutscenes.

Fans got their best look at this outfit during Zhongli's Archon quest concerning his connection to Azhdaha, the massive beast deep underground in Liyue.

Players have been hoping for this skin to make a reappearance ever since, as it is a very unique take on Zhongli's more formal attire.

Its bright white color, contrasted with deep gold and black, gives Zhongli a god-like appearance. It would look particularly great when he uses his massive Elemental Burst.

Outfit concepts for the other Archons also exist, with Venti's outfit being a popular choice for mockups.

Both of these characters have Archon attire that represents their incredible power, and players will definitely want to buy them if they ever become available. If they are added to the game, these outfits will likely be 5-star costumes, coming at a hefty cost but featuring enhanced animations and voice lines.

PʀɪᴍᴏJᴀᴍᴇs @mcintosssh

#Genshinlmpact if miHoYo will release Venti and Zhongli's outfit during the archon war or Makoto's skin after the fall of Khaenri'ah for Raiden I might be broke for a year idc if miHoYo will release Venti and Zhongli's outfit during the archon war or Makoto's skin after the fall of Khaenri'ah for Raiden I might be broke for a year idc 💸💸💸#Genshinlmpact https://t.co/OVBYVpPNk3

However, given that Zhongli has given up his godhood alongside Venti and Raiden, the odds of these skins ever arriving in Genshin Impact are low.

Still, with the release of Diluc's new 5-star skin, which appears to take the character in a much darker direction, there is a chance that these skins will appear during a special Archon-related update. Players will have to keep an eye on their Genesis Crystal count just in case.

めぐみ🔶💧トマ人 新刊原稿中 @megumi_gnsn

I think I'll do another one if I have time. ;m;

I just want to put the tag on and join the fun for drawing Zhongli and his oh so fashion archon outfit <3

#Zhongli #GenshinImpact [岩王帝君]I think I'll do another one if I have time. ;m;I just want to put the tag on and join the fun for drawing Zhongli and his oh so fashion archon outfit <3 #GenshinImpact Fanart #HeartofBedrock [岩王帝君]I think I'll do another one if I have time. ;m;I just want to put the tag on and join the fun for drawing Zhongli and his oh so fashion archon outfit <3#Zhongli #GenshinImpact #GenshinImpactFanart #HeartofBedrock https://t.co/1LIlrJcqFm

Zhongli's Archon outfit is definitely one of the most striking in the game, and the fan mod really shows its potential as a future addition.

Unfortunately, since most players are discouraged from accessing the game's private server, most community members cannot use the mod.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far