Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: New Scaramouche changes and Al-Haitham details

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed more information about characters like Scaramouche and Al-Haitham, two mysterious 5-stars that look to make appearances in Sumeru. These two characters will likely have a ton of plot relevance as Sumeru progresses, with Al-Haitham having close ties to the Dendro Archon and Scaramouche traveling through the region to uncover some truth.

Fans of the two characters will definitely want to keep an eye out for them as they traverse Sumeru, as there will be a lot to discover throughout the Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: New information about Al-Haitham and Scaramouche

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring the launch of Sumeru, alongside a ton of new characters. One of these characters is the mysterious individual Scaramouche, who has tormented the Traveler as far back as the game's first major update.

Fans have been waiting for more information on Scaramouche ever since, and while he has made short appearances during certain events and the main storyline, he has still been mostly shrouded in mystery.

Genshin Impact News @GenshinImpactUp



According to some uncles, Scaramouche will be an Anemo character who uses the Delusion to channel the elemental powers.



#GenshinImpact #Scaramouche #genshin [GENSHIN LEAKS]According to some uncles, Scaramouche will be an Anemo character who uses the Delusion to channel the elemental powers. [GENSHIN LEAKS]According to some uncles, Scaramouche will be an Anemo character who uses the Delusion to channel the elemental powers. #GenshinImpact #Scaramouche #genshin https://t.co/UqmJldopmN

However, thanks to new leaks, players have learned that Scaramouche may be a huge part of the Sumeru storyline. These leaks have also stated that Scaramouche may be wielding the Anemo element, and this has come as a huge shock to most of the community. Scaramouche has always been associated with Electro, but it appears that through either self-realization or perhaps the acquisition of a new Vision, he will wield the Anemo element when he becomes playable.

According to leaks, Scaramouche has become even more of a wanderer following his role in the plot against the Shogun, and fans will confront him during their travels in Sumeru. He may even become a weekly boss fight, with players receiving new boss materials from defeating his enhanced form.

Fans will definitely want to keep saving up their Primogems, as all signs point to Scaramouche becoming playable as Sumeru progresses.

Al-Haitham

New information about Al-Haitham has mostly centered around his role in the story of Genshin Impact's 3.0 update. According to these leaks, he will have the role of a high-tier employee of Sumeru's Academia, along with being undercover on a secret mission. Previous leaks hinted at his close relationship with the Dendro Archon, similar to Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun. Al-Haitham is set to join the Traveler's side during their journey and help expose some dark truths hidden in Sumeru.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



There is a new character called Kavi (卡维). He is a famous architect in Sumeru. He is the creator of the Palace of Alcazarzaray and a roommate of Alhaitham. He is in the About voice lines of Dori, Collei and Tighnari.



Impact #Genshin [New Playable Character]There is a new character called Kavi (卡维). He is a famous architect in Sumeru. He is the creator of the Palace of Alcazarzaray and a roommate of Alhaitham. He is in the About voice lines of Dori, Collei and Tighnari. #Genshin Impact #原神 [New Playable Character]There is a new character called Kavi (卡维). He is a famous architect in Sumeru. He is the creator of the Palace of Alcazarzaray and a roommate of Alhaitham. He is in the About voice lines of Dori, Collei and Tighnari.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/MFq5WBfji2

Other leaks have revealed information about Al-Haitham's roommate Kavi, who seems to be an important person in Sumeru. He was the creator of the Palace of Alcazarzaray and has ties to Dori, Collei, and Tighnari as he appears in their 'About' voice lines. Fans will definitely want to speak to this NPC when the 3.0 update launches to learn more about Al-Haitham and his mysterious backstory.

With Genshin Impact 3.0 coming in a few weeks, fans won't have to wait much longer until characters like Scaramouche and Al-Haitham make an appearance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far