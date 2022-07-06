Genshin Impact Al-Haitham leaks: Everything we know so far

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a ton of information about the upcoming region, including several powerful characters set to arrive from the land of Sumeru.

Al-Haitham is one of these upcoming characters, and it appears that he will play a huge role in the story of this land. His design has become very popular in the community, and given his large role in the story, he will likely be quite powerful in the game.

Players can learn everything known so far about Al-Haitham here, see his early model, and more.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Al-Haitham's model, character info, and more

Genshin Impact's next update will bring players to the land of Dendro, Sumeru. They will meet several new characters once they arrive, and Al-Haitham is one of the new additions. He wields the Dendro element, and leaks have stated that he is a 5-star sword user. He can cut through foes with ease, and it appears that he works alongside or in service to the Dendro Archon. He is a mysterious character who seems to have deep ties to Sumeru's history.

Alisa @Moongemszz al haitham is dendro archon servant

Just like yae miko electro archon servant al haitham is dendro archon servant Just like yae miko electro archon servant https://t.co/SG9O8SC1w3

Leaks have stated that Al-Haitham will fill a similar role to Yae Miko, being a sort of retainer for the Dendro Archon. Given that Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun's kits synergize well, it's likely that Al-Haitham and Kusanali's kits will follow a similar pattern.

Not much is known about the abilities of either of these two powerful Dendro users, but given that Kusanali is the Archon herself, it's likely that she will command great control over the new element.

Al-Haitham has already become quite popular in the community, with tons of fanart being released just from his early model leaks. Not much is known about his character yet, but it seems like many players plan on summoning for him when he gets released. He will likely arrive later into Sumeru's story though, similar to Yae Miko, as the general situation in Sumeru needs to be established first. Players will want to make sure they keep an eye out for more leaks about this character.

Al-Haitham's model reveals more about his character design, with his Dendro Vision displayed on his shoulder and several interesting baubles dangling from his outfit. He has a very unique outfit, and his design does share some similarities with the character Su from Honkai Impact. It's possible that Al-Haitham is the Su "expy" character that was leaked early into Sumeru's beta.

Many players are planning to summon Al-Haitham when he gets released in Genshin Impact, and while an accurate estimate of his release date is still uncertain, it's likely that he will be released during the 3.1 or 3.2 update. This means that his release is still months away, giving fans plenty of time to stockpile their Primogems for this powerful new Dendro 5-star character.

Genshin Impact's leaked 5-star character Al-Haitham looks to be an incredible addition to the game with a lot of mysteries to uncover.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far