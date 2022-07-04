Genshin Impact 3.0 to giveaway free Dendro character Collei, says leaker

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed that players may be receiving a free copy of Collei, the game's first Dendro 4-star. Collei is a very popular character and was the main focus of the game's official webtoon. She will finally become playable in the 3.0 update, and fans may not even have to spend any Primogems to acquire her.

Collei will be a powerful addition to a party, bringing some unique Dendro abilities to aid her teammates in battle. Players can find out more about these free 4-star Collei leaks here.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaker claims that Collei will be free

According to Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, players may be receiving Collei as a free unit during the 3.0 update. This would fit with the pattern of the game providing players with at least one free unit from each Element, allowing them to make sure they can take advantage of all of the elements the game has to offer.

Dendro has been something players have been waiting for ever since the game was released, and not having a dedicated unit outside of the Traveler may pose some issues while exploring Sumeru.

Having a free copy of Collei will make managing Dendro puzzles a lot easier, along with giving players the opportunity to use her unique skills in their party. Collei has a very interesting kit, with the ability to utilize a massive boomerang in combat and create a huge zone of AOE (area of effect) Dendro damage. She is perfect for fans who are trying to experiment with the new element, and players will definitely want to give her a try when she gets released.

Collei will wield a bow in combat alongside the Dendro element, and she also has a small companion that she can send out to deal damage to her foes. With her Elemental Skill, she tosses out a boomerang that will deal Dendro damage to enemies when it connects and also on the way back. With her Elemental Burst, she tosses out her companion to deal AOE Dendro damage, leaving a damaging zone behind after the explosion.

heizou enthusiast @roanubis467 Collei's kit being similar to Amber is such an endearing details. Collei's kit being similar to Amber is such an endearing details. https://t.co/NxhZMMbHzW

Collei performs similarly to Amber in combat, making it even more likely that players will receive a free copy of her to use in-game. It's likely that she will come across the Traveler as they enter Sumeru and join their party to help lead them to the main city of the new region.

Collei has become a scout in Sumeru, and her skills in navigating the region will be of great use to the Traveler as they traverse this new area. Fans will want to keep an eye out for any more information concerning Collei as the new update draws closer. Her Dendro abilities may be the key to unlocking much of what Sumeru has to offer, and fans won't want to miss out on adding her to their parties.

