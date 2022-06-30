Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

Genshin Impact 2.8 is just around the corner, and players will be able to explore the Golden Apple Archipelago once again. The 2.8 livestream will reveal a ton of the game's upcoming content and give fans a sneak peek at the Summer Fantasia update before it goes live later next month. The livestream is set for July 1, meaning players only have a few more days to wait before the big reveal.

Players can find out how to tune into the livestream here.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Summer Fantasia livestream date and time revealed

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate And the 2.8 livestream is expected to be on July 1 as 2.8 update is on July 13, if nothing happened 🥳🥳🥳 And the 2.8 livestream is expected to be on July 1 as 2.8 update is on July 13, if nothing happened 🥳🥳🥳

Genshin Impact 2.8's update livestream is set to arrive on July 1, meaning fans only have to wait a little longer to get their first look at the returning Golden Apple Archipelago.

This massive set of islands was one of the game's most popular updates ever. It gave players a whole new region to explore last summer, and now it looks to be returning with some big changes in tow. Players will be able to reunite with many of the game's fan-favorite characters like Mona, Fischl, Kazuha, and Xinyan in this new update.

The Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream start time is July 1, at 5.00 am PDT/8.00 am EDT/8.00 pm CST. Players around the world can use this universal timer to find out when the stream will begin. The stream will start on the game's official Twitch page, along with the Chinese social media page Bilibili.

After three hours, it will be rerun on YouTube, giving players who missed it a chance to tune in again. It's currently unknown who will be hosting the livestream, but it's likely to be Kaedehara Kazuha or Fischl.

What to expect from the livestream

The livestream will show off much of the content coming during the Summer Fantasia event, and it looks to be a huge update, bringing new areas for players to explore. This update will also release two new skins for some of Mondstadt's most popular characters, including skins for Fischl and Diluc. Diluc's skin, in particular, is special as it is the game's first 5-star skin, providing new special effects and unique idle animations.

This update will also bring the return of Kaedehara Kazuha to the featured banner, which will finally end his year-long absence. Fans will want to make sure they grab Kazuha when he is available during this update, as it's uncertain when he will make another appearance. The 2.8 update will also feature Klee and Yoimiya, along with the new 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou.

Fans will also likely get a sneak peek at the game's new domains that will heavily feature in the story of the Golden Apple Archipelago. It seems that the Summer Fantasia event will delve into each of its featured characters and give players new insights into their backstories and more. Gamers won't want to miss out on this livestream as it will reveal plenty of new info about these huge additions.

Genshin Impact 2.8 looks to be an amazing update, and fans won't want to miss its upcoming livestream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far