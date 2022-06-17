Genshin Impact "Summer Fantasia" update banners, island and free skins leaked

Data miners and Leakers keep getting appreciated as the Genshin Impact community gets a lot of leaks about the upcoming patch 2.8. Here is a summary of what the patch 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" holds for players:

Rerun of Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya

Debut of Shikanoin Heizou

Return of new Golden Apple Archipelago

Fischl gets a new "free" skin

The upcoming patch update is still a month away and sources have successfully managed to reveal the new content players will get to enjoy. The following article will cover everything players need to know about the latest leaks about patch 2.8 in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 2.8 leaks reveal Official Artwork and Banner order

The official artwork for the upcoming patch 2.8 update has been leaked and players are head over heels for it. The name for the upcoming patch is "Summer Fantasia" and the artwork showcases four characters:

Kazuha

Mona

Xinyan

Fishcl

As observed carefully, many players can also spot a set of islands behind in the background, which could be a direct hint for the new Golden Apple Archipelago that will drop together with the release of patch 2.8 in Genshin Impact.

Zapolyarny Palace @UncleZapolyarny



Klee + Kazuha 1st half with Heizou

Yoimiya solo 2nd half



Not subjected to change.



Enjoy my comrades



#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #hoyoverse The banners for 2.8 are now set in stone and will not change.Klee + Kazuha 1st half with HeizouYoimiya solo 2nd halfNot subjected to change.Enjoy my comrades The banners for 2.8 are now set in stone and will not change. Klee + Kazuha 1st half with HeizouYoimiya solo 2nd halfNot subjected to change.Enjoy my comrades#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #hoyoverse https://t.co/0BJJomA4Zx

Apart from the official artwork, the Genshin Impact community has also received leaks about the upcoming banner order in both Phases of patch 2.8.

Based on the recent leaks, Phase I will feature Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee while Phase II will have a solo rerun of Yoimiya. After a year-long hiatus, Kazuha fans will be able to summon him after he disappears from the banners after his debut. Klee and Yoimiya are strong 5-star Pyro DPS characters. While Yoimiya has mastery over the bow, Klee uses her Catalyst to deal explosive damage.

Genshin Impact 2.8: New islands and "free" Fischl skin confirmed, as per leaks

Credible sources have confirmed with a new leaks for patch 2.8 that new islands will appear in Genshin Impact. These new islands are none other than the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago in a new format and new content.

Although the game files refer to these new islands as "DreamIsland", no plausible information has been provided by credible sources. The new Golden Apple Archipelago will also host one of the main events of patch 2.8 called "A Summer Sea of Soujourn" which will feature the same four characters that have been displayed on the official artwork.

Here is a list of all the characters who will be featured in the main "A Summer Sea of Soujourn" event:

Fischl

Oz

Kazuha

Xinyan

Yunjin

Mona

Venti

Xiangling

Nahida

As per the leaks, the main event will consist of several mini-games that Genshin Impact players can enjoy. Participating in these events and completing these event challenges will allow players to earn event currency. Players can later use these event currencies to redeem rewards from the event reward shop.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. Gahei @GrepoGG @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status… The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status…

Players can also redeem a free copy of Fischl from the event exchange shop using the 2000 event currency collected through mini-games. Speculations also suggest that Fischl will receive a new free skin as well during this main event as a reward.

miHoYo loves to bring new cosmetics such as new costumes or clothes for their female characters in-game. Jean and Barbara were the first ones to receive new summer skins in the first Golden Apple Archipelago. Later, Ninnguang and Keqing also received new skins. The design for these new skins has been highly satisfactory for the community and they also have high expectations for the new skin for Fischl as well.

