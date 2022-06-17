Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: New promo art confirms Golden Apple Archipelago rerun

The latest version of Genshin Impact enters its second phase as it slowly comes to an end and fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming patch.

The upcoming patch 2.8 of Genshin Impact is scheduled to release on July 13, 2022, and the Special Program for the 2.8 patch update will premiere in two weeks. Recent leaks from credible sources have revealed the official promo art for the next patch. The promotional artwork also confirmed the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago in the upcoming patch 2.8.

5. Evermotion Mechanical (jigsaw puzzle minigame) A quick overview of 2.8:1. Islands rerun, Dreamlike Visions event (Echoing Tales v2) w/ Fischl skin (4★)2. Diluc lore, Diluc skin (5★), Secret War event (dungeon battles at Dawn Winery)3. Heizou hangout4. Kazuha Chapter I5. Evermotion Mechanical (jigsaw puzzle minigame)

The following article will cover all the leaks related to the official promo and Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Golden Apple Archipelago confirmed in leaked promo art of patch 2.8

Credible leaker Ubatcha has revealed the official promo artwork designed for patch 2.8 on his Twitter handle. Fans can refer to the tweet below to check out the promotional art. The new patch 2.8 has been named "Summer Fantasia," as seen in the promotional art.

The promo art showcases four characters:

Kazuha

Mona

Xinyan

Fischl

The promo art can be an indirect hint towards the rerun of Kaedehara Kazuha, new Fischl skin and the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago. However, players should still wait for the official announcements.

The background of the artwork displays a group of islands which could be a confirmation of the Golden Apple Archipelago in-game. Ubatcha was also the same leaker who shared information about the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago in patch 2.8. Additionally, the leakers also shared that the islands will introduce new games and mechanisms for players to enjoy.

Based on the leaks, the new islands arriving in the Golden Apple Archipelago will be called the "Dream Islands." Names of these islands are still subject to change, so players should wait for the official announcements.

Like the first GAA event, the rerun of the Golden Apple Archipelago will host tons of new mini-games that players will enjoy after its release. Some of these games are:

Surfer Piercer

Reminiscent Regimen

Evermotion Mechanical Painting

Release date of patch 2.8 and Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact

An official notice that was uploaded by Genshin Impact officials has mentioned that they have scheduled the patch 2.8 update to come out on July 13, 2022. Two weeks before July 13, players will also receive a Special Program livestream where they will get an official peek at all the upcoming content in patch 2.8.

Based on the leaks, the new Golden Apple Archipelago is also scheduled for release with patch 2.8 as well. The leaks also mention that the beta version of the upcoming patch does not imply any final date for these islands, indicating that these new islands could be a permanent addition to the game.

However, players should take this information with a grain of salt and wait for future official announcements.

