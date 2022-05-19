Genshin Impact 2.8 release date and time revealed

The wait is finally over for Genshin Impact players as the developers have finally released a new announcement regarding the 2.7 and 2.8 updates. In a relieving statement, the developers have finally decided to reduce players' anxiety and reveal the maintenance dates for the next two versions.

Although the English version of Genshin Impact's social media handles was slightly late in delivering this news, it was still conveyed to the whole community as it rapidly spread in-game. Here are the dates for the maintenance of versions 2.7 and 2.8 in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 2.8 release date and time

Genshin Impact's JP Twitter account was the first to release the information on their social media, following up with EN Twitter almost 30 minutes later. Nevertheless, players now know the release date for both versions 2.7 and 2.8 for the game:

Version 2.7 Update Maintenance: 05/31/2022 06.00 (UTC+8)

05/31/2022 06.00 (UTC+8) Version 2.8 Update Maintenance: 07/13/2022

Although the time for version 2.8 has not been officially stated yet, players can expect it to start at 06.00 (UTC+8), just like any other previous update in Genshin Impact. Each maintenance is predicted to be completed within 5 hours.

The developers also made a special note that the current Ayaka banner, Weapon Event banner, and the Test Run event will end on May 31 at 05.59 (UTC+8), one minute before the maintenance starts. Travelers can expect the countdown time displayed on the Wish screen and Events Overview page to be adjusted in a few hours.

The last piece of valuable information included in the announcement is that the maintenance for the Placement Function in the Serenitea Pot will also end after the Version 2.7 update is complete. This proves to be a huge relief to the community as they really want the maintenance to end faster so that they can continue their creativity in the Serenitea Pot.

Furthermore, note that one of the current events, 'Spices From the West,' will still be available, even after the 2.7 update, and will only end on June 7, a week after the maintenance ends. This means that all players can get the additional Friendship EXP for their newest characters as the one in the current pot is probably already at full friendship.

What to expect in Genshin Impact version 2.8 update

There is only one official announcement regarding version 2.8 and that is the introduction of Shikanoin Heizou. Heizou will be the new Anemo character with an unknown rarity and weapon type as those two have not been officially revealed yet.

On the other hand, Travelers already have plenty of information about his personality because many characters in the game have voice-overs for Heizou such as Kamisato Ayaka and Kujou Sara.

Heizou has only been revealed for a few days but has quickly caught the hearts of many fans. News of the version 2.8 update maintenance may increase the interest of many players now that they know when to expect the new character banner featuring Heizou.

Edited by Atul S