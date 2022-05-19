Heizou's abilities and possible team roles in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou is one of the game's most unique additions so far. Heizou utilizes a Catalyst in battle, but in a way unlike any wielders have before, as he throws elementally infused punches and kicks with devastating effect. Players who have wanted a character who dishes out martial arts style blows will definitely want to pick up Heizou when he releases.

Gamers can find out more about his unique skills and abilities here, along with how exactly he will likely fit into a team composition once he arrives.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal Shikanoin Heizou's abilities and more

Shikanoin Heizou is a powerful new Anemo 4-star Catalyst wielder who can dish out a ton of damage up close and personal. This is in contrast to most Catalyst wielders who have a ranged damage focus, as Heizou needs to get up close to pummel his foes.

Genshin Impact players who have been waiting for a character with a martial arts gameplay style will definitely want to give Heizou a try.

Elemental Skill

Shikanoin Heizou's Elemental Skill is called Heartstopper Strike, and it will deal a burst of Anemo damage in an AOE (area of effect) in front of him. This ability has two different forms based on how long players hold down the activation button. When tapped, Heizou will quickly throw out the attack, which can help push enemies away while dealing some damage.

However, when this ability is held, Heizou will begin to stack up a unique effect called Declension. Each stack of this effect will increase the damage of his next Hearstopper Strike, and it stacks up to four times. When it reaches the max number of stacks, Heizou will gain the Conviction buff, which causes his next Heartstopper Strike to deal massively increased damage and have a much wider AOE.

Elemental Burst

Shikanoin Heizou's Elemental Burst is called the Windmuster Kick. This ability will launch Heizou into the air before he fires off a powerful Anemo gale with a kick.

This gust of wind is known as the Vacuum Slugger, and it does a ton of AOE Anemo damage as it travels, hitting any enemies in its path. Enemies hit who are afflicted with the Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, or Electro elements will also trigger a unique effect.

This effect is known as the Windmuster Iris, and it will cause these enemies to explode into an AOE of the Swirled element after a few seconds. This can affect a maximum of four enemies at the same time and can end up causing a ton of damage if enemies are stacked together. His burst costs 40 Energy and has a 12-second cooldown, meaning players can use it quite often.

Shikanoin Heizou's team role in Genshin Impact

Based on Heizou's current kit, it seems like he will be best suited for either a Main DPS or Sub DPS role in a team. He doesn't really have much in the way of supporting abilities other than a passive that grants his allies 80 Elemental Mastery. Heizou scales off of ATK% and has a low cost Elemental Burst, meaning players can focus on allowing him to be their main damage dealer on the team.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou is definitely looking to be a powerful Anemo DPS.

