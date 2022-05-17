Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Heizou getting Kazuha-like mid-air animation, new islands, and more

The Genshin Impact community is thrilled with the unexpected release of Shikanoin Heizou's official drip marketing.

Shikanoin Heizou is an upcoming Anemo Catalyst user that will possibly be released in the patch 2.8 update. Tons of latest leaks have shed light on Heizou's animation and about the possible arrival of new islands in the patch 2.8 update. Here is a quick summary of the latest leaks:

Heizou's can jump in mid-air just like Kazuha and a punching animation

Rerun of Golden Archipelago with different islands

Here is everything players need to know about Heizou's animation and the new islands appearing in Genshin Impact's patch 2.8 update.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Heizou has ability to jump in mid-air just like Kazuha

Credible sources have revealed that they have information about Shikanoin Heizou's animation. The leaks suggest that Shikanoin Heizou can also jump in mid-air just like his Anemo brother Kazuha. When Kazuha casts his Elemental Skill, he leaps into the air. This skill can also be used when Kazuha is in mid-air or free falling.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Heizou can jump mid-air like Kazuha and has a "punching" animation Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



#GenshinImpact "Doushin Shikanoin has admirable wit and insight. While he is unfettered and unrestrained in demeanor, one should not dismiss his talents. The Tenryou Commission is incredibly fortunate to have such a man in their ranks." - Kamisato Ayato "Doushin Shikanoin has admirable wit and insight. While he is unfettered and unrestrained in demeanor, one should not dismiss his talents. The Tenryou Commission is incredibly fortunate to have such a man in their ranks." - Kamisato Ayato#GenshinImpact https://t.co/lM0HNfZktr [Questionable]Heizou can jump mid-air like Kazuha and has a "punching" animation twitter.com/GenshinImpact/… [Questionable]Heizou can jump mid-air like Kazuha and has a "punching" animation twitter.com/GenshinImpact/…

Similarly, it seems Shikanoin Heizou will also have a similar skill that will allow him to jump mid-air. The leak further mentions that Shikanoin Heizou will also have a punching animation. This could be related to Heizou's plunging animation or something else entirely.

Some fans have theorized that Heizou could very well be a physical catalyst user. Other than Xiao, the rest of the Anemo characters have made a name for themselves as great support members and fans are expecting the same from Heizou. Players will have to wait for future leaks and announcements to get more clarity on this.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Possible Rerun of Golden Archipelago

Golden Archipelago rerun in patch 2.8 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Credible sources have also revealed news about the arrival of some kind of island in patch 2.8. The leak further adds that there will be different islands in comparison to previous ones.

This could be a reference to the Golden Archipelago that was first introduced in patch 1.6. The first Golden Archipelago was launched in June and was available in-game for almost a month. It was supposed to be the first summer event of the game. MiHoYo loves to have a pattern for all their livestreams, updates, and also events.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



The islands in 2.8 aren't the "same" islands as before but some sort of islands will be present. [Questionable]The islands in 2.8 aren't the "same" islands as before but some sort of islands will be present.

Following the same pattern, the Golden Archipelago will rerun in the upcoming July, when most Asian countries are going through the summer season. The rerun of the Golden Archipelago may have newly reformed islands to act as a change for those who experienced the first mid-summer event.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul