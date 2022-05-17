Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Heizou getting Kazuha-like mid-air animation, new islands, and more

The Genshin Impact community is thrilled with the unexpected release of Shikanoin Heizou's official drip marketing.
Shikanoin Heizou is an upcoming Anemo Catalyst user that will possibly be released in the patch 2.8 update. Tons of latest leaks have shed light on Heizou's animation and about the possible arrival of new islands in the patch 2.8 update. Here is a quick summary of the latest leaks:
- Heizou's can jump in mid-air just like Kazuha and a punching animation
- Rerun of Golden Archipelago with different islands
Here is everything players need to know about Heizou's animation and the new islands appearing in Genshin Impact's patch 2.8 update.
Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Heizou has ability to jump in mid-air just like Kazuha
Credible sources have revealed that they have information about Shikanoin Heizou's animation. The leaks suggest that Shikanoin Heizou can also jump in mid-air just like his Anemo brother Kazuha. When Kazuha casts his Elemental Skill, he leaps into the air. This skill can also be used when Kazuha is in mid-air or free falling.
Similarly, it seems Shikanoin Heizou will also have a similar skill that will allow him to jump mid-air. The leak further mentions that Shikanoin Heizou will also have a punching animation. This could be related to Heizou's plunging animation or something else entirely.
Some fans have theorized that Heizou could very well be a physical catalyst user. Other than Xiao, the rest of the Anemo characters have made a name for themselves as great support members and fans are expecting the same from Heizou. Players will have to wait for future leaks and announcements to get more clarity on this.
Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Possible Rerun of Golden Archipelago
Credible sources have also revealed news about the arrival of some kind of island in patch 2.8. The leak further adds that there will be different islands in comparison to previous ones.
This could be a reference to the Golden Archipelago that was first introduced in patch 1.6. The first Golden Archipelago was launched in June and was available in-game for almost a month. It was supposed to be the first summer event of the game. MiHoYo loves to have a pattern for all their livestreams, updates, and also events.
Following the same pattern, the Golden Archipelago will rerun in the upcoming July, when most Asian countries are going through the summer season. The rerun of the Golden Archipelago may have newly reformed islands to act as a change for those who experienced the first mid-summer event.