Genshin Impact 1.6 update patch notes: List of new features, events, quests, and banners revealed

Genshin Impact's 1.6 patch notes are quite the sight to behold for Genshin Impact fans.

As per usual, fans will receive their compensation Primogems after the update is released. However, most Genshin Impact fans are interested in seeing what's new in Genshin Impact, and if anything old has changed since the last update.

The main crux of the 1.6 update is Midsummer Island Adventure, but it isn't the only thing to talk about in this update. There are also new weapons, a new character, various optimizations and other exciting features for Genshin Impact players to look forward to for this update.

Genshin Impact 1.6 patch notes

1) New area: Archipelago Island

Genshin Impact’s Midsummer Island Adventure arrives with the 1.6 update 🏝️ Dress for the weather and set sail to explore a secluded archipelago: https://t.co/MKhgk18avV The fun unfurls June 9 pic.twitter.com/cby8N7s4WC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2021

There will be a new area to explore in the 1.6 update related to Midsummer Island Adventure. However, this is not a permanent new addition to the world of Genshin Impact. The brand new area is designed for summer-themed events and will only be available during version 1.6.

2) New weapons: Dodoco Tales, Freedom Sworn, Mitternachts Waltz

And lastly it is expected that Freedom-Sworn will make it's appearance as Kazuha's 5* Sword of choice on release.

+10% DMG, gains stacks on Elemental Reactions. Consumes 2 stacks to give party 16% Normal/Charge/Plunge Attack DMG and 20% Attack for 12s.https://t.co/XmXk88GfJE pic.twitter.com/nrM8Te69ED — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 25, 2021

There are currently three announced new weapons for the 1.6 update in Genshin Impact. They are:

Freedom Sworn (five-star Sword)

Mitternachts Waltz (four-star Bow)

Dodoco Tales (four-star Catalyst)

Epitome Invocation is the weapon banner that will run alongside Klee's banner in Genshin Impact. The two promotional five-star weapons Genshin Impact players could get are Skyward Pride and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds. Otherwise, the featured four-star weapons are:

Mitternachts Waltz (Bow)

Lion's Roar (Sword)

The Bell (Claymore)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

The Widsith (Catalyst)

3) New gameplay feature

Version 1.6 Update to the Serenitea Pot System: Companion Move-In Feature



Dear Travelers~ Version 1.6 will introduce the new Companion Move-In feature to the Serenitea Pot. Let's see how it works~



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/zf5GQoMalK#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xCIiijis9T — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 2, 2021

The Companion Move-In feature will be added with the 1.6 update for Genshin Impact. It's tied to the Serenitea Pot system and it will allow players to continuously gain Companionship EXP with the units the player invites into their Serenitea Pot.

If the player has certain furnishing sets that these characters like, then the player will get some useful gifts such as Primogems.

4) New outfits for Barbara and Jean

Hi Travelers~

Barbara's new outfit "Summertime Sparkle" will be coming soon to the game. Travelers can obtain this outfit for free after completing the "Echoing Tales" event.



View Details Here:https://t.co/lI4y6U6lqx#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/zIJYkY8cL7 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 8, 2021

Barbara and Jean's outfits will be part of a brand new feature known as the Dressing Room. Barbara's outfit is titled "Summertime Sparkle" and Jean's outfit is titled "Sea Breeze Dandelion." These outfits will be available in the 1.6 update, with Jean's outfit normally costing 1680 Genesis Crystal, but only 1350 Genesis Crystals at a discount.

Barbara's outfit will be available for free during the event as long as the player collects enough of the event currency known as Echoing Conches. Otherwise, players can obtain Barbara's outfit for 1680 Genesis Crystals after the 1.6 update.

Players will be able to toggle these outfits on and off once they obtain them. These skins are purely for aesthetic reasons and do not alter gameplay drastically.

5) New character banner: Klee

Klee's re-run officially begins at the start of the 1.6 update. It will have Klee, Fischl, Sucrose and Barbara as boosted units in what will be known as the Sparkling Steps banner. Klee isn't obtainable otherwise, so this is the best opportunity for Klee fans to get her.

As usual, there will be a Test Run related to this event. It will have the same rewards every Test Run has.

Kazuha, a five-star Anemo Sword user, is scheduled to show up after Klee's banner is concluded. All info about Kazuha can be found here for those interested in learning more about him.

6) New events

"Midsummer Island Adventure" Gameplay Details



One summer day, Klee suddenly receives a letter from the mysterious Dodo-King, threatening to take Dodoco away? Help her discover the truth!



View Details Here:https://t.co/NKkvP4ka6q#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/eQFPFz5rQU — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 8, 2021

The most important new event is known as Midsummer Island Adventure. It will last through the start of Genshin Impact 1.6 to June 28,th 2021, 3:59. It will include the following four acts:

Act I: Main Cannon, Make Ready... Fire!

Act II: Whirlpool off to Starboard... Full Speed Ahead!

Act III: Samurai Sighted... To Arms!

Act IV: Harpastum Bombs Loaded... Blow 'Em Away!

There will also be a new event known as Echoing Tales, in which Genshin Impact players can obtain Echoing Conches, which they will use to exchange for various rewards, such as Primogems and Barbara's outfit, "Summertime Sparkle."

7) New quests

The start of the new Archon Quest will take place in the version 1.6 update for Genshin Impact. It will be titled "Chapter II: Prologue - Autumn Wins, Scarlet Leaves," and it will heavily feature Kazuha.

Otherwise, there will be some new World Quests for Genshin Impact players to look forward to. Some of these limited-time World Quests will be available at the start of 1.6, but others will be released at a later date within Genshin Impact's 1.6 version.

8) New monster

v1.6 will introduce a brand new World Boss Called Magu Kenki, this boss will provide Kazuha's Boss-drop Ascension Material!#GenshinImpact #WorldOfTeyvat #原神 pic.twitter.com/lwWVAtC5TU — Genshin Impact (@WorldOfTeyvat) June 2, 2021

Maguu Kenki will be a new mechanical samurai that players will be able to fight during the Midsummer Island Adventure event. He will be involved in Act III: Samurai Sighted... To Arms!

9) Miscellaneous additions

Wind-Blessed Harpastum. (5 stars Gadget)



Can shoot three different types of craftable bombs.



-One with Pyro DMG in a wide AoE.



-One with a large amount of Pyro DMG to a single opponent.



- One with a small amount of Pyro DMG in a small AoE.#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 pic.twitter.com/4JeITCXNlu — Kolaz (@GenshinLeaks) April 28, 2021

There will be a bunch of other new additions for Genshin Impact players to look forward to. There's a new gadget (Wind-Blessed Harpastum), new recipes (Stir-Fried Shrimp, Rice Buns, Chicken Tofu Pudding), and even some new furnishing sets for players to look forward to.

There will also be:

New achievements

New namecards

New Island Regional Speciality (Sea Ganoderma)

New Character Development Item (Marionette Core)

The Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss has its Ley Line Disorder changed to: "Increases Swirl DMG by 300% and its AoE by 100%." Monsters from floors nine and up have also been updated.

There will also be three new Lunar Phases for Genshin Impact players to familiarize themselves with:

Phase 1: Whirlpool Moon

Phase 2: Breezecall Moon

Phase 3: Brumous Moon

Various audio aspects of Genshin Impact have also been updated, such as adding new sound effects to the Serenitea Pot's Furnishing Placement Screen. Likewise, there are also new system features such as the L key opening up the party setup screen, whereas the O key will open the player's friends screen.

10) Adjustments and Optimizations

The Traveler won't show up on Expeditions anymore (Image via Birgit Schipper)

Genshin Impact's 1.6 update will also bring a myriad of optimizations for Genshin Impact players to enjoy. Some examples include easier sorting rules for crafting and forging to allow players to craft the same type of material more easily, the Traveler not showing up in Expedition Dispatches anymore and a better load limit for the Serenitea Pot.

Edited by Gautham Balaji