Genshin Impact 1.6 to bring major features to Serenitea Pot: Companion move-in feature, increased load value, and more details explained

Genshin Impact will soon improve upon its newest major feature, adding companions and increasing load capacities in the Serenitea Pot.

Version 1.5 introduced players to their new housing realms. In them, Travelers can place furniture items, trees, animals, and many different decorations. The Genshin Impact team recently confirmed that in version 1.6, players will place playable characters in their realms as well. Furthermore, in 1.6, players will be able to place more decorations in their Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact companion move-in feature will allow characters to be placed in Teapot realm

Companion move-in feature

In version 1.6 of Genshin Impact, the Serenitea Pot placement mode will feature a new “Companion” tab. Here, players will be able to place the characters they own into their realms.

Travelers will soon have more conversations with their favorite characters and use them as a part of their realm designs as well. Characters also offer realm-specific dialogue, with more options unlocked at higher Companionship EXP levels.

Every character also has his/her own favorite Furnishing Sets that will be purchasable from the Realm Depot. When placed, players will receive some Primogems and other rewards.

Idyllic Town furnishing set (image via miHoYo)

Characters in the realm will steadily gain Companionship EXP at a rate that depends on Adeptal Energy. Due to this feature, players will more easily obtain characters’ namecards, story scripts, and voicelines.

Conveniently, each placed character will have its own marker on the Serenitea Pot map. This should make it much easier for players to navigate the characters in their realms and chat with them.

Amber’s icon on the Serenitea Pot map (image via miHoYo)

As usual, there are a few prerequisites for accessing this new feature. Genshin Impact players will complete the "Idle Teapot Talk" quest to unlock the companion move-in feature. To obtain this quest, players must first complete the 1.5 quest, "A Teapot to Call Home: Part II,” which introduces the Serenitea Pot.

Serenitea Pot load values will be increased in Genshin Impact 1.6

All furnishing items carry a hidden load value, and companions will too. In the Serenitea Pot, load capacities limit the amount of furniture that can be placed in a single realm area. Load capacities are currently pretty low, but the upcoming version will support higher load limits.

This fix should be especially helpful in outdoor realm areas. Compared to indoor rooms, it’s noticeably easy to reach the load limit in an outdoor space.

According to developers, the maximum load capacity of a realm area will soon depend on a player’s device. This announcement makes it likely that mobile players see less improvements than PC and PS5 players.

The exact metrics for the load capacity increase isn’t known for certain. However, leakers have provided some data on the load capacity update.

[1.6 - QoL] - Homeworld Load values increased:



Outside, Mansion and Corridor:

4500 -> 6000 (Green to Orange)

8700 -> 9900 (Orange to Red)

8800 -> 10000 (Max Cap)



"Room" stays the same.#ProjectCelestia — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 24, 2021

According to Project Celestia, a reputable Genshin Impact leaker, only the indoor rooms will maintain their current load capacities. Players can expect all other realm areas to increase by 1,200 to 1,500. For reference, most furniture items have load values between 35 and 95. However, items like trees, buildings, and animals can weigh much more.

It’s unclear how this load capacity increase will differ across devices, but a fix is sure to help regardless. Starting with version 1.6, Genshin Impact players will have a much easier time furnishing their realms to their liking.

