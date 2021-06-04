Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Release date, character banners, leaked Archipelago trailer and more details

Genshin Impact will undergo its next major update in just under a week, introducing new character banners and a new archipelago to explore.

Players have waited months for new characters and regions in the open world. Finally, Genshin Impact is about to provide just that. This article explores a recent leak about the Inazuma archipelago and the expected character banners in 1.6.

Genshin Impact 1.6 release date, archipelago trailer, and character event banners

According to reports, the release date for Genshin Impact 1.6 is June 9th, 2021. The game follows a strict update schedule, bringing a new version every six weeks. So, it's no surprise that the update is now less than a week away.

Genshin Impact has already showcased some upcoming content in the 1.6 livestream and in the “Midsummer Island Adventure” minisite. Now, a recent leak has revealed more than miHoYo wanted to. This leaked clip shows a glimpse of how the new archipelago will look.

Leaked archipelago trailer reveals new islands

In a leaked cutscene, the Traveler, Jean, Barabara, and Klee, come across the game’s new archipelago. This will likely be one of the cutscenes to introduce Travelers to the new islands in some introductory quest.

Leaks indicate that tides will affect the conditions on the archipelago. Higher tides would naturally mean less of the island is revealed above the surface.

The cutscene depicts the tides lowering to reveal a pillar-like island with waterfalls along its sides. This design will likely make it into the final version, though it’s uncertain how often and how drastically the tides will change.

Cutscene island view (image via Dimbreath)

Archipelago overhead view (image via Dimbreath)

Klee rerun banner

Apart from new islands in Genshin Impact 1.6, the limited banners are sure to rotate. The first character event banner to start off version 1.6 will likely be a Klee rerun.

Klee is a 5-star Pyro DPS, attacking with a catalyst. She was one of the first 5-star characters in the game, but she hasn’t been in the gacha since November.

Players are certainly due for this rerun banner. Recent Genshin Impact versions also included rerun banners for Childe and Zhongli, who were both released after Klee.

In addition to Klee, leaks have highlighted some of the 4-star characters to appear on her banner. According to Genshin Report, Sucrose and Fischl are likely to have increased drop rates on Klee’s banner. The third 4-star character is still unknown.

Rumors also point to Barbara being featured on this banner. However, there’s no confirmation yet on any characters.

None of the rumored 4-star characters are new to Genshin Impact. Without a new character, most players will only wish on this banner for Klee herself, or perhaps for some constellations.

Again, this banner is set to begin at the start of 1.6, which is predicted to be on June 9th. Players who want to build Klee, Sucrose, or Fischl, should start farming for materials as soon as possible.

Kazuha banner

Kazuha, a ronin, will be the first Inazuma character in Genshin Impact. Since his banner will likely be the second in 1.6, Kazuha’s release date is most likely June 30th.

Kazuha will a be 5-star Anemo character who, as a samurai, wields a sword. His kit is best used in the sub-DPS role. He can create Swirl reactions with unique plunging attacks via his Elemental Skill, and he can buff other characters’ elemental damage as well.

Genshin Impact has confirmed Kazuha in 1.6, but leaks have revealed more about his banner. A popular leaker, Lumie, predicts Rosaria, Bennett, and Razor will have increased drop rates on Kazuha’s banner.

Razor is a decent physical DPS, while players regard Bennett as one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. These two are old characters now, but there are certainly many players who want their constellations.

Meanwhile, Rosaria has only appeared in an event banner once so far. She initially debuted under the Childe banner in April, and it seems players will see her again later this month.

Rosaria is a good Cryo support character, using her Shadow Samaritan talent to improve other characters’ Crit Rate. She can also deal decent sub-DPS with her Elemental Burst, which makes constant Cryo attacks.

Given all the rumors, it’s likely that Kazuha is the only new character in Genshin Impact 1.6. Because of this, many players are saving their Primogems to summon him. Hopefully, they’ll be able to summon some powerful 4-star characters in the process.

