Genshin Impact 1.6 update: New monster Maguu Kenki and four upcoming events officially revealed

New Inazuma islands are coming to Genshin Impact in 1.6, and the Maguu Kenki boss and some new events will accompany them.

Genshin Impact players have been looking forward to new regions and story quests for months now. The 1.6 update will finally answer that request and bring additional content for the new islands.

Genshin Impact 1.6 trailer “Midsummer Island Adventure” previews Maguu Kenki, a samurai boss

Maguu Kenki

Maguu Kenki boss battle (image via miHoYo)

A new boss enemy is coming to Genshin Impact in version 1.6. Players will challenge Maguu Kenki, a mechanical sword-wielding creature who controls Anemo and Cryo.

According to the Genshin Impact Wiki, Maguu Kenki has a “Phantom Stage.” When its HP drops enough, it will begin to launch Anemo attacks. In the Phantom stage, as the name suggests, Maguu Kenki also spawns phantoms that attack with Anemo and Cryo.

Furthermore, ranged attacks will likely be ineffective on the Maguu Kenki except when it’s performing melee attacks.

All Normal Boss enemies in Genshin impact drop unique ascension materials. Maguu Kenki will likely be no different, and its ascension material drop is rumored to be “Maguu Kishin.”

Players who plan to summon Kazuha should be ready to fight Maguu Kenki quite a bit. With new ascension materials, players can expect a new character that requires them. So, it’s very likely that the first Inazuma character, Kazuha, ascends using Maguu Kishin.

Be very prepared to fight it if you're going for Kazuha~ https://t.co/OPLkgC0OMI — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) April 26, 2021

Apart from ascension materials, Normal Bosses reward 200 Adventure EXP and some amount of Mora and Companionship EXP. They also often drop a handful of artifacts. Unless there is a change to Normal Boss drops, players can expect the same rewards from Maguu Kenki.

"Legend of the Vagabond Sword" event

“Legend of the Vagabond Sword” event preview (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

In this event, players will challenge boss battles, including several Maguu Kenki in different forms.

Based on the 1.6 livestream, the “Legend of the Vagabond Sword” event features at least seven domain challenges. In them, certain characters will receive special buffs.

The preview indicates that the boss battles are all “unseen” foes, so they are all likely to differ from their standard challenges. In one of the domains, Travelers will even fight two Maguu Kenki at once. As such, this may be the most challenging of the upcoming events.

"Echoing Tales" event

“Echoing Tales” event (image via miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact community is pretty confident that Barbara’s new skin in 1.6 will be free. Now, due to the Midsummer Island Adventure preview, players know how to obtain it.

In the “Echoing Tales” event, Genshin Impact players will collect Echoing Conches that contain voices from the past.

It’s uncertain whether any challenges present themselves in this event, or what they would be. It’s possible that enemies guard the Echoing Conches. It could be that Travelers need to complete certain tasks to find them.

Regardless of the gameplay, many Travelers are sure to play Echoing Tales for Barbara’s new skin and other rewards.

"Kaboomball Kombat" event

“Kaboomball Kombat” event (image via miHoYo)

In this upcoming event, Travelers will challenge Dodofortresses in what seems like a sporting event.

The Dodofortresses will launch Kaboomballs at Travellers, who must naturally send them back. Using an item similar to a tennis racquet, called a “Dodoguard,” Travelers will send the Kaboomballs back to hit the machine.

Based on the official preview for Kaboomball Kombat, it’s likely that this event will have a co-op feature.

The livestream may also have hinted at Albedo's involvement in Kaboomball Kombat. It’s probable that he will activate these Dodofortresses to kick off the event.

1.6 livestream preview of “Kaboomball Kombat” (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

"Never-Ending Battle" event

“Never-Ending Battle” event (image via miHoYo)

In the “Never-Ending Battle” preview, Geo Traveler uses its Elemental Skill to destroy mysterious wooden objects to increase “Momentum.”

Genshin Impact hasn’t elaborated on how Momentum works in this event. There's only a brief backstory on the event, saying enemies have come from places unknown to take over the islands.

Some of these enemies are called “Berserker Opponents,” though it’s unclear from the preview of how they are buffed.

The Midsummer Island Adventure preview will give the Genshin Impact community a lot to be excited about. Maguu Kenki and the new 1.6 events are sure to give Genshin Impact players some goals to complete in the new Inazuma region.

