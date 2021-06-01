Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's leaked story quest cutscene reveals how he got his vision in Inazuma

Leakers in the Genshin Impact community have revealed plenty about the upcoming playable character, Kazuha.

Previously, leakers uncovered Kazuha’s ronin design, his combat abilities, and even his involvement in some 1.6 quests. Now, there’s yet another reveal. This time, a leaker has posted a 1.6 cutscene that shows how Kazuha obtained his Vision.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leak reveals Kazuha's story quest cutscene

A popular leaker in the Genshin Impact community, Dimbreath, recently tweeted a link to a future Kazuha cutscene.

It’s unthinkable that Genshin Impact confirms this cutscene before the actual update. Regardless, there’s good reason to assume this leak will prove true.

Dimbreath has leaked both the English and Japanese translations of the cutscene. In the Japanese version, Nobunaga Shimazaki is almost definitely the narrator. Shimazaki is the voice actor for Kazuha, and prior voiceline leaks match the narrator’s voice in the cutscene.

As always, leaks should be taken with some doubt. However, thanks to Dimbreath’s video, players are now pretty certain of how Kazuha got his Electro Vision.

Kazuha narrates the story of how he got his Vision

According to Kazuha’s narration, he got his Vision from his friend who lost in battle.

In the cutscene, Kazuha recalls one of his old friends who dreamed of facing off against the legendary sword art, “Musou no Ittou.” This technique coincides with divine punishment from the Raiden Shogun, also known as the Electro Archon.

Likely the Electro Archon, pictured in the leaked cutscene (image via Dimbreath)

Kazuha continues the story by introducing the Vision Hunt Decree. He was living on the run at the time of the decree, though he doesn’t say why in this cutscene. He then heard that his friend had challenged the Vision Hunters to a battle. If he were to win, he would be “given a second chance,” but losing meant divine punishment.

Kazuha laments on his friend’s defeat, acknowledging that he got his wish of witnessing Musou no Ittou. At the scene of the battle, Tenshukaku, Kazuha snatched his friend’s dying Vision.

“Musou no Ittou” is a translation of "無想の一刀”. Sorry for the typo! — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) May 10, 2021

From Tenshukaku, the Raiden Shogun rules over all of Inazuma. Kazuha’s friend went straight to the throne to issue his challenge. Based on the cutscene animations, the Electro Archon herself likely defeated him.

It’s still not clear how this Kazuha story will fit in with any upcoming quest. However, it’s apparent that Travelers will learn a lot about the Inazuma ronin in their journey through 1.6.

