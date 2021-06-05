Genshin Impact 1.6 update to bring companion move-in feature: Function, rewards, and benefits explained

Fans of the Serenitea Pot system will be looking forward to the companion move-in feature found in the Genshin Impact 1.6 update.

The companion move-in feature is as the name implies; it's a feature that allows the players the ability to have some of their companions move into their home. This will tie in heavily with Companionship EXP, but there are other benefits worth sharing in the article below.

Genshin Impact 1.6 update info about the companion move-in feature

Version 1.6 Update to the Serenitea Pot System: Companion Move-In Feature



Version 1.6 will introduce the new Companion Move-In feature to the Serenitea Pot.



Genshin Impact's 1.6 update will introduce a lot of new and exciting content for players to enjoy, but fans of the Serenitea Pot feature will get some new fun features to mess around with. One of these is "Companion Move-In," which is a new feature that will reward players for bringing their characters into their home.

Companion Move-In requirements

Companion Move-In Feature

- Added in v1.6

- Higher the Trust rank the more people you can add

- Companion Exp buildup overtime

In order to make full use of the Companion Move-In feature, Genshin Impact players will have to complete the quest, "Idle Teapot Talk." It will be an easy quest, so players won't have to worry about spending too much time completing it.

This quest requires "A Teapot to Call Home: Part II" to be completed.

The Companion Move-In Feature

A player next to Amber in their home (Image via miHoYo)

Once a player does that quest, they will be able to deploy their favorite characters into their home. The Genshin Impact player will have to own the players in order to do this, but it's quite simple to use.

Players need to open up the menu where they'd normally place objects into their realm. From here, they should notice a "Companion" section, which will show off all of the characters the player can place in their home.

Once a character is placed into the realm, their icon will be present on the minimap. Players can use this feature to find them in case they'd wish to take photos or just chill with their favorite Genshin Impact characters.

The benefits of the Companion Move-In feature

There are some good benefits for taking advantage of this new feature (Image via Genshin Impact)

As the name would imply, players can make their units gain Companionship EXP. The more Adeptal Energy Rank a player has, the faster their characters' Friendship Levels will increase.

Players will have to claim Companionship EXP like they would collect Realm Currency, as this process doesn't happen automatically. Players can have more conversations with units that have a higher Friendship Level compared to units with a lower Friendship Level.

Other key info

A player talking to Jean in their home (with Lisa in the background) (Image via Zeniet)

Players can place more companions into their home the higher their Trust Rank is. Every companion has their own favorite Furnishing Set, which when placed, will bestow the Genshin Impact player with some nice gifts such as Primogems.

A companion's favorite Furnishing Set will be made pretty apparent to players who play Genshin Impact, as it will be listed in the blueprints.

