How to get and use the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

Genshin Impact has finally unveiled a gadget called the Serenitea Pot after all the leaks and sneak peeks. The device will be used to enter the secret realm in the V1.5 update.

Serenitea Pot was leaked from the V1.5 test servers a month ago by several leakers and data miners. The gadget allows players to travel into a secret realm within it and build their own house, which was teased in the V1.5 preview live stream.

In the lore, Serenitea Pot is described as an item used by the Adepti to build realms and houses. As the Genshin Impact 1.5 update date draws near, the officials have revealed the eligibility criteria and use of the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

Serenitea pot will be obtainable in version 1.5 of Genshin Impact, scheduled to arrive on April 28, 2021. Once the new version is released, players can complete the World Quest "A Teapot to Call Home" to get rewarded with the Serenitea pot.

However, there are certain eligibility criteria to unlock the World Quest. Players must complete Archon Quest Chapter 1: Act III, "A New Star Approaches," and have an Adventure Rank of 35 or above to unlock the "A Teapot to Call Home" quest. The quest is likely to take place in Liyue, after Madame Ping, an NPC, gifts the item to The Traveler.

3 Genshin Impact housing realms (Image via Genshin Impact0

According to the version 1.5 preview live stream, Genshin Impact players will get to choose a realm from three available layouts to build their houses.

How to use Serenitea Pot to visit the secret realm in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

Using Serenitea pot to enter or exit the housing realm (Image via Genshin Impact)

Serenitea Pot is classified as a gadget in Genshin Impact. After obtaining the Serenitea Pot, players need to navigate to inventory > Gadgets and use it to summon an interactive waypoint to the secret realm. Similar to the Adepti seeker's stove and Parametric Transformer, Serenitea Pot does not require to be equipped to the character all the time.

Instead of summoning the exit waypoint, players can open the map and select one of the Statue of the seven or teleport locations to get out of the secret realm. To know more, interested fans can read the following guide about the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact.

