Genshin Impact has revealed the featured characters for the next character banners in the 1.5 preview live stream.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update is scheduled to roll out in late April and introduce a ton of new features, characters, and a new realm called Housing System. The new characters Eula, Yanfei, and the returning 5-star Archon Zhongli are the main attractions of the update.

Many players were hesitant to unlock Zhongli when he was introduced for the first time due to his underpowered abilities and lack of dominance as a 5-star character.

Genshin Impact Zhongli banner release date and 4-star characters leaked

After all the backlash, miHoYo revamped Zhongli's DPS capability to make him one of the best 5-star units in the game. As a result, the Zhongli banner has been one of the most awaited banners for Genshin Impact players.

The leak comes from the Twitter user Genshin_intel, who is well known in the community for leaks and updates. According to the leaks, the Zhongli banner is scheduled to be released on April 28th, 2021.

The current banner featuring Childe, aka Tartaglia, will expire on April 27th, 2021. After that, the 1.5 update will rerun the Zhongli banner featuring a new 4-star character and two existing ones.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Yanfei's ascension materials revealed by data miners.

According to Genshin_intel, The 4-star characters featured in the Zhongli banner are:

Advertisement

Yanfei (Pyro- Catalyst) Diona (Cryo- Bow) Noelle (Geo- Claymore)

Also read: List of all Genshin Impact redeem codes working in April 2021

The official Genshin Impact 1.5 sneak-peek live stream confirmed the long-rumored story quest of Zhongli and hangout events for Diona and Noelle.

Also, the "Energy Amplifier" event is supposed to give away a free Diona to the event participants, which will help collect constellations for the 4-star character.

Although the authenticity of the leaks about 4-star characters is still in question, the addition of story quests for Diona and Noelle seems to be more than just coincidence. Considering all the hints, it can be assumed that Zhongli will be the promoted character for phase-1 of the 1.5 update, starting from April 28.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 reveals 5-star signature artifacts and weapons for Eula and Zhongli