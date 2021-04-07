Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Yanfei's ascension materials revealed by data miners

Despite Genshin Impact's countless efforts to minimize leaks, data miners have managed to get their hands on the game files of Genshin Impact V1.5. As a result, the existence of a 4-star character named Yanfei has been confirmed by the leakers. After her abilities and gameplay, now the ascension materials required to upgrade Yanfei to level 90 have been confirmed.

Ascension materials for mainstream characters are usually farmable from the common open-world bosses. However, the requirement seems to be different in Yanfei's case.

Yanfei's probable ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Ascension materials required for Yanfei in 1.5 Update (Image via Devil Takoyaki)

The leak comes from Honey Impact, a database of all existing and upcoming Genshin Impact content. According to the leaks, Yanfei is supposed to be a 4-star Pyro-type character who hails from Liyue. Like Klee, she deals Pyro-elemental damage to opponents in her proximity.

Apart from the common ascension materials available in the game, data miners have revealed new material that is yet to be introduced. With that being said, the following are the materials required to ascend Yanfei through 6 phases.

#1 - Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Gold

Philosophies of Gold- Yanfei's ascension material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teachings of Gold, Guide to Gold, and Philosophies of Gold can be farmed at Taishan Mansion domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The amount of talent level-up materials required by Yanfei are:

9 X Teachings of Gold

63 X Guide to Gold

114 X Philosophies of Gold

#2- Treasure hoarder, Silver raven, and Golden raven insignia

Treasure hoarder's insignia- Yanfei's ascension material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Treasure hoarder, Silver raven, and Golden raven insignia can be farmed by defeating a group of treasure hoarders in Liyue. The amount of this material required by Yanfei to complete six phases of ascension are:

36 X Treasure hoarder insignia

96 X Silver raven insignia

129 X Golden raven insignia

#3- Agnidus agate silvers, fragments, chunks, and gemstones

Agnidus gemstones- Yanfei's ascension material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Agnidus stones are the most common ascension material for any Pyro-type character in Genshin Impact. To farm this, players can head to the Pyro Regisvune in Liyue and claim it for 40 Original Resin by defeating the creature. The amount of these materials required by Yanfei is:

1 X Agnidus agate silver

9 X Agnidus agate fragment

9 X Agnidus agate chunks

6 X Agnidus agate gemstone

#4- Noctilucous & Juvenile Jades

Noctilucous Jade- Yanfei's ascension material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Juvenile Jade- Yanfei's ascension material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Noctilucous jade and Juvenile jade are two Liyue exclusive farmable materials. Noctilucous jade can be easily farmed by mining the stones in Liyue, but players will require a strong party and Resin to farm the latter. Juvenile jade can be obtained from the primo Geovishap for 40 Original Resin. The amount of the above materials required to ascend Yanfei to level 80+ is:

168 X Noctilucous Jade

46 X Juvenile Jade

#5- Bloodjade branch

For her talent ascension, Yanfei will require a Bloodjade branch, an upcoming 5-star ascension material. According to rumors, the Bloodjade branch will be a reward for defeating the new weekly boss named Azhdaha, which is supposed to be part of the Genshin Impact 1.5 Update. A total of 18 Bloodjade branches are required to ascend Yanfei's talents past level 8.

Bloodjade branch- Yanfei's ascension material in Genshin Impact (Image via Honey Impact)

Note: The article lists the ascension materials based on data mined information from Honey Impact. Yanfei might need slightly different materials in the final release if Genshin Impact Devs decide to change the requirements.

