A Thousand Questions with Paimon in Genshin Impact: How to play and where to find all the answers

Genshin Impact has released a new quiz event that rewards players for answering simple game trivia.

This web event does not require in-game performance or any consumable resources for participation. Players across all platforms can easily play the quiz and earn rewards while learning many unknown facts about the game.

Although the rewards are not that valuable, the amount of Mora that can be obtained through the quiz makes the event worth it.

A Thousand Questions with Paimon in Genshin Impact

The "A Thousand Questions with Paimon" quiz event is not an in-game event but is rather a web event. The web event is not new to most players as it was also released in December 2020.

The event is currently open to players across all servers and will remain playable until April 8, 23:59 (UTC+8).

To play the event, players can use the steps given below on their PC or mobile device.

Head to the official event page by clicking here. Once the event banner is loaded successfully, click on the "Begin Answering" button, which will open up the "Sign-in" prompt. Players have to sign in with their miHoyo account in the displayed prompt to proceed further. Some players may face an error where the page disables the "Begin Answering" button. To solve this error, players can reselect the appropriate server/character ID in the top-left menu. Once the "Begin Answering" button is enabled, players can click on it to answer a set of 10 questions.

Choosing a server for A Thousand Questions with Paimon event in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Answering a question in the quiz event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rewards obtained from the Quiz event (Image via Genshin Impact)

A Thousand Questions with Paimon rewards 5000 Mora for each correct answer, with no penalty for wrong answers.

Players can attempt the quiz multiple times until they find the correct answers for each question and collect 50,000 Mora in the process.

Where to find quiz answers for the "A Thousand Questions with Paimon" event

The question pool of the "A Thousand Questions with Paimon" event includes a total of 1000 questions, making it difficult for common players to find the answers. However, a Hoyolab forum member named Bimbimno has come up with a list of all the asked questions from the event to help the community collect the rewards easily. Players can follow this forum guide to find the answers to difficult questions easily.

To be eligible to participate in the event, gamers need to have an Adventure Rank of 10 or above in Genshin Impact. Eligible participants can answer a maximum of 10 questions every day to receive the rewards in their in-game mail.

