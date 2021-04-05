Genshin Impact: 5 Probable ascension materials required to upgrade Eula in 1.5 Update

Genshin Impact is only weeks away from introducing the leaked 5-star character, Eula.

Her popularity is skyrocketing as leakers and data miners continue to release more information about the character. Gamers have even formed fan pages and dedicated subreddits for her.

Due to the ongoing hype, some die-hard fans of Eula have started farming resources already. As the character has not been officially announced yet, many are curious to know about the materials required to ascend the character.

Genshin Impact: 5 Ascension materials required to upgrade Eula in 1.5 Update

Eula is an upcoming 5-star Cryo-type character, rumored to be part of the 1.5 Update. As the character is yet to be announced by Genshin Impact, there is no official data about her ascension materials.

However, the data miners who leaked the character ahead of her global release have revealed the items required to upgrade the character.

Based on the leaks, the necessary items to ascend Eula are:

#1 - Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Resistance

Philosophies of Resistance: Ascension materials for Eula

Talent level-up materials, commonly known as talent books, help upgrade the damage multipliers of a Genshin Impact character.

These are the talent level-up materials that help to upgrade Eula's talents up to level 10.

9 X Teachings of Resistance

63 X Guide to Resistance

114 X Philosophies of Resistance

#2 - Damaged, Stained, and Ominous masks

Ominous masks: Ascension material for Eula

Damaged, stained, and ominous masks are some of the most common farmable materials found all over Teyvat. To ascend Eula through all six phases, gamers will require the following amount of masks in version 1.5.

36 X Damaged mask

96 X Stained mask

129 X Ominous mask

#3 - Shivada Jade Silver, Chunks, Gemstone, and Hoarfrost core

Shivada Jade Gemstone- Ascension material for Eula

Shivada Jade stones are guaranteed rewards for defeating the Cryo Regisvine in Genshin Impact. It costs 40 Resin to claim the rewards after defeating the creature, making it one of the most expensive farmable items in the game.

The number of Shivada Jade stones required to ascend Eula is mentioned below.

6 X Shivada Gemstones

9 X Shivada Jade Chunks

9 X Shivada Jade Fragments

1 X Shivada Jade Silver

#4 - Dragon Lord's crown & Crystalline Blooms

Crystalline Blooms are a new type of ascension material, rumored to be part of the 1.5 Update. The item can be farmed by defeating the new Cryo-Hypostasis boss in V1.5 of the game. A total of 46 Crystalline Blooms will be required to ascend Eula to phase six or level 80.

New Cryo Hypostasis boss might provide Crystalline Blooms for Eula's ascension (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dragon lord's crown is an upcoming talent level-up material, rumored to be part of the Genshin Impact 1.5 Update. According to speculation, the new boss, Azhdaha, will drop this material when defeated. Similar to Primo Geovishap's drops, players might need 40 Original Resin to collect the 5-star material.

A total of 18 Dragon lord's crown is required to upgrade Eula's all three talents to maximum level.

#5 - Dandelion seeds

Dandelion seeds- Ascension material for Eula

To ascend Eula through six phases, players will need the local specialty of Mondstadt: Dandelion seeds. In the ascension process, a total of 168 Dandelion seeds will be consumed.

Players can follow this guide to collect the Dandelions easily.

Apart from the aforementioned materials, the usual resources like Hero's wits, Adventurer's experience, and Mora will be required to upgrade the character to level 90.

To utilize Original Resin efficiently, players are advised to farm Ley Line Outcrops for EXP books and Mora as soon as possible.

Note: The article lists the ascension materials based on data mined information from Honey Impact. The character might need slightly different materials in the final release if Genshin Impact Devs decide to change the requirements.

