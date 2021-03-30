Genshin Impact is rumored to introduce two events named Windtrace and Mimi Tomo in the upcoming versions.

A new set of leaks have revealed two exciting events that might become part of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. miHoYo often comes up with different ideas that allow players to spend time doing fun activities in solo or co-op mode.

This time, the publisher is seemingly working on a unique idea that will involve interaction with the Hilichurls in the solo quest.

Similarly, in the Co-op event, players will have a PvP mode for the first time, which appears to be a sort of hide-and-seek game.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming version to feature PvP Hide & Seek event and Safeguarding "Unusual Hilichurl" quest

[1.5 BETA]: Mimi Tomo & Windtrace Events Info.

■ Note: This is Beta content, so it can be changed in the future!#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/PCCKT0sIxj — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) March 28, 2021

The leak comes from ProjectCelestia, a Twitter user famous for updates related to Genshin Impact. According to the leaks, Genshin Impact is planning to introduce a PvP mode named "Windtrace Event" in 1.5 update.

In this mode, players will be divided into two teams: "Hunter" and the other named "Rebels."

Windtrace- Upcoming PvP Hide and Seek event in Genshin Impact (Image via Project Celestia)

In the leaks, the rebels are described as "Members of the ancient resistance," and the hunter is described as "A hunter sent by the ancient aristocracy." The PvP event will take place in "Contested Zones," which remains unclear.

Advertisement

The hunter's goal will be to capture all the rebels, while the rebels will constantly hide for the assigned time period. To complete the challenge, players will be rewarded with "Windtrace coins," which seems to be a type of limited-time currency for the event shop.

Sneak peek from the Windtrace PvP event (Image via Project Celestia)

Earlier, a leak by "Genshin Impact Info and Updates" had hinted at the addition of a new "Hide and Seek" name card in version 1.5 of the game. Considering the similarity between the "Windtrace Event" and the name card, players can expect a new name card from the event shop for exchanging Windtrace coins.

Advertisement

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Expected release date, upcoming characters, and more.

Mimi Tomo- Upcoming Hilichurl event in Gesnhin Impact (Image via ProjectCelestia)

The other quest called "Mimi Tomo" seems to be an interesting one too. In this quest, players will need to escort the "Unusual Hilichurl" safely to its destination via dangerous routes.

During the event, Katheryne from the Adventurer's Guild will assign Ella Musk, the Hilichurlian language expert, as the traveler's companion.

Ella will help players translate the Hilichurlian language and investigate the Merchant Hilichurl, aka the Unusual Hilichurl's whereabouts. Upon finding the destination and timing of the merchant Hilichurl's journey, players will be directed to safeguard him from potential threats. To complete the event, players will be rewarded with Primogems and other rewards at the end.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Revenue generated by Zhongli, Xiao, Hu Tao, and other character banners on their release day on the mobile platform.

Sneak peek from the Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact (Image via Project Celestia)

Advertisement

The new events seem enjoyable as the PvP mode is finally getting introduced in the game. Although players won't get any advantage or disadvantage for their great or poor character builds, the PvP will definitely pack a lot of action.

Also read: What is Genshin Impact Development Build, and how are leakers getting version 1.5 leaks out of it.