Genshin Impact will be releasing version 1.5 of the game six weeks after V1.4's arrival.

Version 1.5 leaks of the game have already started flooding the community with spoilers and other unexpected content. As of now, the data miners have extracted information about two new playable characters, new enemies, and few other contents of the 1.5 update.

As the Genshin Impact community continues to build hype for the major updates, some fans are wondering about the upcoming version's release date.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Expected release date, upcoming characters, and more

Genshin Impact releases version updates every six weeks, which is also known as a major update. With each major update, miHoYo has introduced a couple of new promotional characters of 4-stars or 5-stars rarity.

Currently, version 1.4 of Genshin Impact is playable, and it features the 5-star character Venti as the promotional character. The new 4-star character Rosaria is expected to be released via the "Farewell of Snezhnaya" banner on April 6th at 06:00 PM (server time) and last till April 27th, 03:59 PM (server time).

Genshin Impact 1.4 update was released on March 17th this year. Considering that a major update arrives six weeks after the previous update, the approximate release date of version 1.5 can be easily speculated.

If the speculation is true, the Genshin Impact 1.5 update will arrive on April 28th after Rosaria and Tartaglia's banner expires.

Upcoming characters and more contents in Genhsin Impact 1.5 update

Ahead of its official release, the Genshin Impact 1.5 update's contents have been exposed by data miners. By studying version 1.5's Beta client game files, the leakers have revealed two new characters that will be part of the upcoming update.

Eula and Yanfei are the two characters that will be making their debut in the promotional character banners in the 1.5 update. According to the leaks, Eula will be a 5-star Cryo-type character hailing from Mondstadt. She wields a greatsword or claymore and is believed to be a DPS-oriented character in the upcoming version.

Yanfei, on the other hand, is a 4-star Pyro-type and catalyst character hailing from Liyue. Yanfei is believed to be a selfish character who demands maximum on-field time to unleash her true damage multipliers.

Apart from the two new characters, Genshin Impact might introduce the much-awaited Housing System, a new weekly boss named Azdaha, and a Cryo Hypostasis enemy.

As of now, the leaks don't have enough information on the Housing System's purpose. The new Cryo Hypostasis is speculated to be Crystalline Bloom's source, which is necessary for Eula's ascension.

