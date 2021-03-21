Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New set of leaks show Eula and Yanfei's elemental bursts against group of enemies

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed the two upcoming characters, Eula and Yanfei. Since the beta program for version 1.5 got rolled out, data miners have exposed lots of unreleased content to the community.

After revealing the stats and abilities of Eula and Yanfei, a new set of mined leaks have unveiled their gameplay as well. The new five-second and 13-second-long leaked clips feature the elemental burst of Eula and Yanfei against groups of enemies.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New leaks show Eula and Yanfei's elemental bursts

The leaks are published by "Genshin Impact Info and Updates," a Facebook page. It is popular in the community for leaks, rumors, speculations, and updates.

The clips posted by the leaker show Eula and Yanfei's elemental bursts against a group of Hilichurls in the open-world.

New Characters: Eula and Yanfei pic.twitter.com/lC70FrycbC — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) March 16, 2021

Elemental burst of Eula in action in Genshin Impact 1.5

When Eula uses her elemental burst "Glacial Illumination," she brandishes her Claymore weapon and deals Cryo-damage to opponents. Afterward, Eula summons a Lightfall Sword which follows her for a short period.

When Eula's normal attack, elemental skill, or elemental burst hits an opponent, the Lightfall Sword receives an energy stack. When the energy stacks reach their limit, they explode, causing massive AoE Physical damage to the enemies in her vicinity.

Although this effect seems weak in the leaked clip, players must realize that the character used for testing is level 1. Eula, being a 5-star character, is expected to own huge damage multipliers in her official release.

Elemental burst of Yanfei in action in Genshin Impact 1.5

Yanfei is rumored to be a 4-star Pyro-type character. She is supposed to be the second Pyro-type catalyst user in the game, after Klee, in version 1.5.

When Yanfei uses her Elemental Burst, "Done Deal," it triggers a spray of intense flames that rush forward. These flames deal Pyro-damage to enemies in its path over time.

While causing AoE Pyro-damage, Yanfei receives the maximum number of Scarlet Seals, which helps reduce her charged attacks' stamina consumption.

Yanfei receives the effect "Brilliance" in the burst process, which grants her additional damage bonuses. When it is in action, she gains a certain amount of Scarlet Seals at fixed intervals. Her charged attacks also receive a damage buff while "Brilliance" lasts on the battlefield.

The effects of "Brilliance" vanish when Yanfei dies or leaves the field. It makes her one of the more selfish characters in the game, demanding maximum on-field time to unleash their potential in Genshin Impact.

