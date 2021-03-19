Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed a new item that lets players convert their unnecessary weekly talent level-up materials into required ones. The material is expected to be part of the upcoming 1.5 update to Genshin Impact.

Many players lack appropriate weekly talent level-up materials for their characters due to the terrible RNG factor in domains and boss drops. If this leak turns out to be true, players won't have to wait for months to upgrade their Genshin Impact characters' talents anymore.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New weekly talent material converter "Dream Solvent" leaked online

The leak comes from the Facebook page "Genshin Impact Info and updates," which is well known in the Genshin Impact community for leaks. According to the leak, the item "Dream Solvent" was added to the CBT (Closed beta testing) servers long ago.

Later, when stable versions of the game rolled in, there was no sign of this item as it vanished mysteriously. If things go according to the leaker's prediction, the "Dream Solvent" might soon get introduced in Genshin Impact 1.5 update again.

Dream Solvent in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

According to the description of the leaked "Dream Solvent," the item can be obtained from Trounce Domain (Stormterror fight) or Wolf king of the North challenge.

Players will require unnecessary weekly talent-materials and one Dream Solvent to craft another weekly talent-material on the craft bench. The crafting process of the new material seems similar to that of Condensed Resins.

The Dream Solvent can be consumed to craft a different Weekly talent level-up material (Image via Genshin Impact Info and updates)

The current resource converter in Genshin Impact called "Parametric Transformer" also follows a similar approach but caps the benefits. Although no limit for this converter's usage has been confirmed yet, it is safe to assume that there will be such restrictions in the final release.

Many players have a stockpile of talent level-up materials that are of no use to their owned characters. Using those materials, players can build a character fully without prioritizing a single talent due to the resources' mass availability.

In that way, the Dream Solvent can surely change the Genshin Impact team composition meta for sure.

