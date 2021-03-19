Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula and Yanfei's idle animations and constellations leaked ahead of official release

Genshin Impact's two upcoming characters, Eula and Yanfei, have been leaked ahead of their official release. A couple of days ago, the elemental skills and bursts of these two characters were revealed by data miners.

A few hours after these leaks, a new set of leaks surfaced, displaying Eula and Yanfei's idle animations and constellations. The characters are currently under development and in closed beta testing in the version 1.5 test servers.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula and Yanfei's idle animations and constellations leaked

Each character's idle animation is displayed when the player goes AFK (Away from the keyboard) or leaves the character idle for a long time. These animations usually reflect the character's in-game personality in Genshin Impact.

Yanfei's idle animation in Genhsin Impact 1.5 update

Yanfei is a Pyro-type catalyst user who hails from Liyue. According to the Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks, she will be a 4-star character in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Following is the leaked idle animation of Yanfei that appears when the character is left idle.

Eula's Idle animation in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

According to Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks, Eula is a 5-star female character who hails from Mondstadt. She wields a claymore weapon and can deal Cryo elemental damage. However, the majority of her damage output comes in the form of physical damage.

Here is the idle animation of Eula that appears when the character is left idle.

Eula and Yanfei's constellations leaked ahead of the 1.5 update in Genshin Impact

Apart from the normal attack, elemental skills, and elemental bursts, Eula and Yanfei's constellations have been leaked, too, including all six constellation names of both characters.

Following are the six constellations of Yanfei in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update

Yanfei's constellations according to Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks (Image via Genshin Impact info and updates)

The Law Knows No Kindness: When Yanfei uses her charged attack, each existing Scarlet Seal reduces the stamina cost of her charged attacks by 10%. Additionally, it increases her resistance against interruption during the seal's release. Right of Final Interpretation: Increases Yanfei's charged attack CRIT rate by 20% against enemies below 50% HP. Samadhi Fire-Forged: Increases the level of Signed Edict by 3 Supreme Amnesty: When 'Done Deal' is used, it creates a shield that absorbs damage up to 75% of Yanfei'sMax HP for 15 seconds. The shield absorbs Pyro-damage with 250% effectiveness. Abiding Affidavit: Increases the level of 'Done Deal' by 3. Extra Clause: Increases the maximum number of Scarlet seals by 1.

Following are the six constellations of Eula in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update

Eula's constellations according to Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks (Image via Genshin Impact info and updates)

Tidal Illusion: Eula's physical damage bonus is increased by 30% for 6 seconds. Each stack of Grimheart consumed will extend the duration of this effect by 6 seconds, up to a maximum of 18 seconds. Lady of seafoam: Shortens the cooldown of a long pressed version of her elemental skill. (More effects of this constellation remains untranslated yet) Lawrence Pedigree: Increases the level of Glacial Illumination by 3. The Obstinacy of One's Inferiors: Lightfall Sword deals 25% more damage to opponents with less than 50% HP. Chivalric Quality: Increases the level of Icetide Vortex by 3. Noble Obligation: Lightfall Swords created by Glacial Illumination start with five stacks of energy. Normal attacks, elemental skills, and bursts have a 50% chance to grant an additional stack of energy to the Lightfall Sword.

With the six constellations, both characters seem to fit the main-DPS role in Genshin Impact. It will be interesting to see how the two fit in the game's current meta and popular party compositions.

