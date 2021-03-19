Genshin Impact redeem codes: New redeem codes to get free Primogems on March 19

Genshin Impact has released a new redeem code on March 19, 2021, for worldwide users. The redeem code provides a total of 60 Primogems and 10000 Mora in the game.

The code cannot be redeemed multiple times in a single account. Players can redeem the code using miHoYo's website or the in-game redemption feature in Genshin Impact.

New Genshin Impact redeem codes to get free Primogems on March 19

Redeem codes in Genshin Impact provide valuable rewards such as Priomogems, Mora, Enhancement Ores, and other resources.

Primogems being the most premium currency in the game, is very difficult to obtain. Especially, F2P players (Free to play) find it extremely difficult to collect Primogems for unlocking the latest characters and weapons.

Genshin Impact releases redeem codes that reward players with useful resources and Primogems at regular intervals. The code mentioned below is the latest code released by miHoYo on March 19, 2021.

The new Genshin Impact redeem code released by miHoYo on March 19 is:

GS6ACJ775KNV - 60 Primogems and 10000 Mora

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact in March 2021?

Players must launch Genshin Impact on a mobile device or a PC to redeem the game's codes. Once the game is loaded completely, players can click on the "Paimon" icon on the top-left corner of the screen. The redemption menu can be accessed at Settings > Account > Redeem. Entering the codes and clicking on "Exchange" will successfully send 60 Primogems and other rewards to a player's in-game mail. Clicking on the "Claim all" button in the mail will transfer the reward to the player's inventory.

In-game redemption menu to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Confirmation of successful redemption of the new Redeem code in Genshin Impact

Upon successful redemption, the rewards will be received via the in-game mail

An alternative way to redeem Genshin Impact codes on the browser:

Players can also redeem the codes on the web browser without launching the game. To do that, they must complete the following steps:

Players can access Genshin Impact's official code redemption page by clicking this link. Players will be required to sign in with their miHoYo accounts and choose the appropriate server region. After choosing the server, a dialog will appear, asking them to enter the redeem codes. Entering the codes and clicking on "Redeem" will successfully send the 60 Primogems to the players' account via the in-game mail. Players can open their in-game mail and click the "Claim" button to successfully obtain the 60 Primogems.

Redeem code rewards obtained successfully

The new redeem code in Genshin Impact can only be used once per account. Also, the validity of the code is unknown, and it may expire anytime. Players are advised to redeem the code as soon as possible to acquire the precious Primogems without any issue.

