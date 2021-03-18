Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed the existence of a new 5-star character named Eula. According to the leaks, the character is under development and is currently being tested on the 1.5 beta server.

For now, data miners have successfully leaked the character's description, abilities, and gameplay clips.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula's gameplay featuring her elemental burst leaked

According to Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks, Eula is a Cryo-type 5-star character who hails from Mondstadt. Eula wields a claymore weapon and specializes in physical damage. Like Razor, Eula's maximum damage output is unleashed via physical DPS.

Eula's official character description reads:

"The Spindrift Knight, a scion of old aristocracy, and the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. The reason for which a descendant of the ancient nobles might join the Knights remains a great mystery in Mondstadt to this very day."

Eula's Auto-attack moves leaked

The latest Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed Eula's auto-attack combos. As shown in the video, Eula can be seen flaunting her unique greatsword moves like no other character in the game.

Although the animations seem slightly inspired by Beidou and Diluc's auto-attack or elemental skill moves, these might not be the final animations. Since the character is still in the 1.5 beta, players should expect a ton of last-moment changes.

Eula's elemental burst Glacial Illumination leaked

Eula's elemental burst appears to be one of the most unique ones in Genshin Impact. Unlike most of the characters who unleash elemental damage in their burst, Eula deals a massive amount of physical and elemental damage.

When Eula casts her elemental burst "Glacial Illumination," she sweeps her greatsword and deals cryo elemental damage to enemies. Afterward, a light fall sword is summoned, and it follows her for a certain period of time.

When Eula's normal attack, elemental skill or burst hits an enemy, the light fall sword gains an energy stack. Once the energy stack reaches its limit, it explodes, causing AoE physical damage to nearby opponents.

