Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Yanfei/Feiyan and Eula character models leaked from closed beta files

Even though the Genshin Impact 1.4 update is yet to be released worldwide, 1.5 leaks have already started surfacing online.

The latest Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed the character models of Yanfei/ Feiyan and Eula.

Yanfei or Feiyan in Genshin Impact 1.5 is expected to be a Pyro-type female character. Eula, on the other hand, seems to be a Cryo-type claymore user.

Apart from the character models, Feiyan or Yanfei's damage multipliers for normal attacks have also been leaked by the data miners.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks

The leaks came from Dimbreath, a Twitter user known for providing leaks of unreleased Genshin Impact content. They were extracted from the Genshin Impact 1.5 closed beta version.

Yanfei or Feiyan is a Pyro-type catalyst user who hails from Liyue. If the leaks prove to be true, Yanfei will be the second Pyro-type catalyst user after Klee in Genshin Impact 1.5.

According to the Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks, the in-game description for Yanfei or Feiyan reads:

"A well-known legal adviser in Liyue Harbor. A brilliant young lady in whose veins ruins the mixed blood of an illuminated beast."

Advertisement

Earlier, a set of leaks containing damage multipliers for Yanfei or Feiyan's normal, charged and plunge attacks were leaked. The translated data concludes that Feiyan's three-hit normal attack combo can cause 39%, 40%, and 48% of attack damage, respectively. Feiyan's charged attack seems to have a damage range of 103% to 146%.

Yanfei's plunge damage can scale from 114% to 142% of ATK damage when performed from different heights, according to the Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks.

Meanwhile, Eula is a Cryo-type claymore user who hails from Mondstadt. If the leaks turn out to be true, Eula will also be the second Cryo-type and claymore-wielding character in the game.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks describe Eula as follows:

"The Spindrift Knight, a scion of old aristocracy, and the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. The reason for which a descendant of the ancient nobles might join the Knights remains a great mystery in Mondstadt to this very day."

The Spindrift Knight, a scion of old aristocracy, and the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. The reason for which a descendant of the ancient nobles might join the Knights remains a great mystery in Mondstadt to this very day. #GenshinImpact #原神 #Eula pic.twitter.com/MPOkONMnem — Dim (@dimbreathjr) March 16, 2021

There are no leaked stats for Eula's talents. However, rumors suggest that Eula might be a physical damage-oriented DPS character like Razor. However, there is no strong evidence to back these rumors.

And at last, a back view. pic.twitter.com/cAkSZArt9V — Dim (@dimbreathjr) March 16, 2021

If these leaks prove to be true, the addition of a Pyro-type catalyst character like Yanfei will help form a new meta for the elemental reactions.

Advertisement

Similarly, a Cryo-type claymore user can help form a party with Cryo resonance without including two cryo-type support characters.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks: Eula & Feiyan, two new upcoming characters data-mined?