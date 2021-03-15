Genshin Impact announces Venti's banner for 1.4 update: 4-star characters and banner release date revealed

Genshin Impact has revealed the Promotional character banner for version 1.4. The upcoming banner will be released once the server maintenance is over and available until the first week of April.

The "Ballard in Goblets" banner will promote the 5-star Anemo type, Venti, and three standard 4-star characters. The 4-star featured characters are Sucrose, Noelle, and Razor.

The upcoming 4-star character Rosaria will see a release alongside Childe in Phase 2 of the 1.4 patch.

The long-awaited Anemo Archon will get his second appearance in a time-limited character banner with the 1.4 update. Even though people wanted to try out Rosaria first, she'll be arriving in the next character banner, alongside Childe.

The update maintenance for version 1.4 will start on March 17th, at 06:00 (UTC+8). The maintenance break is expected to end within 5 hours. Venti's banner will be released once the Maintainance is over and will be available till April 6th, at 15:59 (server time).

During the wish event, all the promoted characters will have a boosted drop rate, which will help players unlock them with fewer RNG factors.

The 4-star characters featured in the banner with a boosted drop rate are:

"Harmless Sweetie" Sucrose (Anemo) - Catalyst user "Wolf Boy" Razor (Electro) - Claymore user "Chivalric Blossom" Noelle (Geo) - Claymore user

The above characters suit the support, main DPS, and all-rounder role, respectively, in Genshin Impact.

The "Test Run" trial event (Image via miHoYo)

Players can test these characters before unlocking them via the "Test Run" trial event. Also, for trying out every featured character in the banner, miHoYo will reward players with Primogems and other resources.

The Epitome Invocation Weapon banner (Image via Mihoyo)

Starting from version 1.4 release till April 6th, the weapon banner called "Epitome Invocation" will feature the new 5-star bow, "Elegy for the End." The banner will also feature the new 4 star weapons, "The Alley Flash (Sword)," and the "Wine and Song (Catalyst)."

