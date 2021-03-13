Genshin Impact has announced a quiz event based on Venti ahead of her upcoming banner release. It requires players to answer a simple question.

By answering the question correctly, players can win 40 Primogems for free. The Genshin Impact quiz event is currently running on Facebook and is limited to that platform only. Players do not need any redeem code to claim the prize from this web event.

Genshin Impact Venti quiz: Get 40 Primogems from the Facebook event

Genshin Impact is hosting this quiz before Venti's character banner release in version 1.4. The event requires players to answer an interesting question before the deadline to claim the prize. It expires on March 16th at 23:59 (UTC+8). The following is the question asked in the quiz.

What is Venti's favorite food?

Venti's favorite food in Genshin Impact is apple. Not being a fan of expensive and exclusive recipes, Venti prefers apples over anything else.

Choosing the quiz option will initiate the quiz event

How to participate in Venti's Facebook quiz event?

To participate in the quiz event, Players need to head to the official Genshin Impact Facebook page. Players need to click on the message option on the page to initiate a conversation or quiz. Upon reaching the chat window, players will be asked to "Get started" and "Select a language." After choosing their preferred language, players will be provided the quiz option, which can be selected to participate in the event. Players will be asked a question whose correct answer would be "apples." After selecting this answer, Paimon will congratulate the participant for winning 40 Primogems Users will have to provide their in-game UID to claim the 40 Primogems.

Confirmation message after successfully answering the question

The rewards will be sent to players' in-game mail before March 19th. If players choose the wrong answer, they can replay the quiz to win the prize.

