Genshin Impact's new set of leaks allegedly reveal Dainsleif's true identity. The seven-second long leaked clip seems to be a part of the upcoming Archon Quest from version 1.4. In the leak, The Traveler describes Dainsleif as the Twilight Sword and narrates his other duties.

The lore of Genshin Impact has already mentioned Dainsleif's origin as Khaenri'ah. However, his actual purpose and role in the mysterious land remain unclear.

Genshin Impact 1.4 leak shows the Traveler revealing Dainsleif's true identity

The set of leaks includes two clips. One clip narrates Dainsleif's identity and his role in Khaenri'ah in Aether's voice, the male protagonist. Similarly, the second clip narrates the same description in the female traveler Lumine's voice, who is Aether's sibling.

The two versions of the narration seem to be data mined from the game. Players will get to experience one of the versions, depending on the protagonists they have chosen.

This is Dainsleif's description:

That man Dainsleif, was the Twilight Sword. One of the royal guards of the final dynesty of Khaenri'ah.

If Dainsleif was one of the royal guards, fans will be curious to know who he served and know more about the Final Dinesty of Khaenri'ah. As of now, there are a few leads that describe Khaenri'ah's royal dynasty. The rulers, once named "The Eclipse Dynasty," used to rule the Kingdom of Khaenri'ah.

Dainsleif in Genshin Impact (Image via MMOJACKX57)

About Dainsleif

Dainsleif claims to have knowledge of fate and the past of the land of Teyvat. Dainsleif has witnessed the fall of Khaenri'ah's entire civilization and is aware of thousands of years of Mondstadt's past.

He is aware of Albedo's hidden power, Art of Khemia, and its consequences if not dealt with care. The Art of Khemia is a forbidden alchemy product that originated from Khaenri'ah and became the sole reason for its fall.

Before the fall of Khaenri'ah, Dainsleif used to serve as the Eclipse Dynasty that ruled the mysterious land.

