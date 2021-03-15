Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks: Eula & Feiyan, two new upcoming characters data-mined?

Genshin Impact is less than 48 hours away from releasing the 1.4 Update. Since almost all information regarding version 1.4 is officially out, players have started digging leaks for the 1.5 Update.

As of now, two interesting Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have appeared on the internet. The two leaks hint at the 2 new upcoming characters named Eula and Feiyan. Feiyan's leak includes his damage multipliers, and Eula's leak includes the character's element and weapon.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks: Eula & Feiyan, two new characters data-mined?

Leaks from "Genshin Impact Info and Updates" reveal that the data-mined audio files allegedly describe Eula and Feiyan. According to files mined from the Chinese 1.5 beta version, Eula appears to be a Cryo-type character who hails from Mondstadt. Eula wields a claymore weapon and is meant to be a physical damage-dealing DPS character.

Feiyan, on the other hand, will probably be a Pyro-type character that hails from Liyue. Although the leakers cannot assure Feiyan's vision to be Pyro, the character is still a catalyst user.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leak also shows Feiyan's normal, charged and plunging attack damage multipliers. The mined data shows that, with level 1 talent, Feiyan's 3-hit regular attack combo can deal 39%, 40%, and 48% ATK damage consecutively. Feiyan's charged attack seems to have a damage range of 103% to 146%, according to the translation provided by Zluet, a Twitter user.

Feiyan's plunge damage range from 114% to 142% of ATK damage when performed from different heights in Genshin Impact 1.5 Update.

Although the Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks may appear trustworthy with all this precise data, Zluet, who has posted the leaks, has advised the players to take it with a pinch of salt. Feiyan and Eula may or may not appear in the Genshin Impact 1.5 beta for the global version.

In the past, there have been a lot of changes to the characters at the last moment before their release. As global beta testing for version 1.5 has just started, players can expect more accurate Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks in the near future.

