Genshin Impact keeps the accessibility of some farmable resources in the game restricted to a particular day of the week. Players who eagerly wait for the server reset time to farm with all their accumulated resin often get confused due to the timezone conversions.

Timezones can be confusing, and they can affect the actual server reset time depending on the region a player belongs to. Even though the official server reset time is 4 AM, it can vary for different countries that use the server.

Genshin Impact: When does the server reset? Daily reset time according to different timezones

Genshin Impact Commissions reset every day at server reset time [4 AM]

Genshin Impact servers for EU, NA, and Asia reset at 4 AM every day. The server reset times for each region are based on the following timezones:

North America: Server resets at 4 AM, according to GMT-5 or UTC -5

Asia: Server resets at 4 AM, according to GMT+8 or UTC+8

Europe: Server resets at 4 AM, according to GMT+1 or UTC+1

For example, the 4 AM server reset time in Asia is converted to 1:30 AM in India and 3:00 AM in Indonesia. This allows Indian and Indonesian players to access the new content without having to wait until 4 AM local time.

Players can use a Timezone Converter website to convert their server reset time to their local time.

Trounce Domains such as Stormterror and Golden house reset every Monday at 4 AM server time

Although the server reset time in Genshin Impact for NA and EU remains the same for all the regions in the continents, it does not apply to Asia. China has its own server that does not follow the global version's content release timelines in Asia.

Chinese Genshin Impact servers are far ahead of the other version's around the world when it comes to content introduction and development.

