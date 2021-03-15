Wine and Song in Genshin Impact version 1.4 update: Stats, suitable character, and how to obtain

Genshin Impact's long-awaited and leaked 4-star catalyst weapon for the 1.4 update, "Wine and Song," has been officially announced. "Wine and Song" has unique passive abilities and appears to be a great choice for Mona's 5-star character.

The weapon will be available in the Epitome Invocation gacha banner from the beginning of version 1.4 and last till 6th April 2021. During the wish event, the catalyst will receive a boosted drop rate, allowing players to unlock it in fewer attempts.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update: New Wine and Song catalyst Stats, suitable character, and how to obtain

Wine and Song in Genshin Impact 1.4 update (Image via miHoYo)

Base Attack: 44

Maximum Base Attack: 565

Secondary stat: 6.7% Energy Recharge

Max secondary stat: 30.6% Energy Recharge

Passive Ability: Ever-changing

After hitting an opponent, the passive ability will decrease the wielding character's sprinting stamina consumption by 14% for five seconds. Using an alternative sprint or normal sprint while wielding this weapon, will increase the character's ATK by 20% for five seconds.

Advertisement

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.4 leak shows The Traveler revealing Dainsleif's true identity.

How to obtain Wine And Song in Genshin Impact 1.4 update?

The Wine and Song catalyst in the 1.4 update will be available in the weapons banner called "Epitome Invocation." The banner will be live from 17th March to 6th April 15:59 (Server time). Wind and Song, along with four other 4-star weapons, will be available with a boosted drop rate during the event period.

Wine and Song can be obtained from the Epitome Invocation banner in Genshin Impact 1.4 Update (Image via miHoyo))

Wine and Song in Genshin Impact version 1.4 update: Suitable characters for the weapon

Genshin Impact's Wine and Song catalyst in 1.4 update is suitable for Mona (Image via miHoYo)

Also read: Genshin Impact Venti quiz: Get 40 Primogems from the Facebook event.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact's Wine and Song catalyst in 1.4 update is a great weapon to use with Mona. Her passive talent, "Waterborne Destiny," scales her Hydro damage bonus equivalent to 20% of her energy recharge rate. In this case, the secondary stat of 30.6% energy recharge rate can help her achieve some bonus damage.

Mona's alternative sprint deals damage to nearby opponents while in action. Wine and Song's passive ability, which decreases the wielder's stamina consumption, can help Mona deal more damage by sprinting longer. These effects make Mona a deserving candidate for this weapon.

Also read: Genshin Impact announces Venti's banner for 1.4 update: 4-star characters and banner release date revealed