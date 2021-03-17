Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks hint at a new character Eula: Normal attack, elemental skills, and burst explained

Genshin Impact has kicked off its Beta program for version 1.5. Although a 1.5 update is expected in six weeks, leaks have started flooding the community.

1.5 leaks have revealed a new Cryo-type female character named Eula. This seems to be a DPS-oriented character that specializes in physical damage. A new set of leaks revealed her elemental skill and burst.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New character Eula, her elemental skills, and elemental burst leaked

Eula is rumored to be a 4-star character hailing from Mondstadt. She wields a claymore and can perform a 5-hit combo as a normal attack. The latest leaks came from Twitter user Geshin_intel.

The Spindrift Knight, a scion of old aristocracy, and the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. The reason for which a descendant of the ancient nobles might join the Knights remains a great mystery in Mondstadt to this very day.

Eula's elemental skill: Icetide Vortex (Skill name may change in the final release)

Eula's elemental skill can be used in two ways.

By tapping the skill button, Eula slashes her claymore swiftly and deals with Cryo's damage to the enemies. When the slash hits an opponent, Eula gains a stack of Grimheart, which can be stacked up to two times. Grimheart increases Eula's defensive ability and resistance to interruptions.

Tap/Click E: generates one stack of Grimheart, up to a max of 2 stacks. Grimheart grants increased DEF and interruption resistance.



Tap/Click E: generates one stack of Grimheart, up to a max of 2 stacks. Grimheart grants increased DEF and interruption resistance.

Hold E: Consumes all stacks Grimheart to deal AoE damage, while reducing enemy phys RES and cryo RES.

Holding down the skill icon for a few seconds activates Eula's second elemental skill. In this, she slashes forward, dealing Cryo elemental damage. In the process, all accumulated Grimhearts are consumed.

Each stack of Grimhearts is converted to an Icewhirl that deals Cryo elemental damage. Enemies affected with the ice whirl have their Physical and Cryo damage resistance decreased for a temporary period.

Multiple hits with similar effects do not stack up to decrease the resistance. Instead, it increases the duration of the effect, according to Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks.

Eula's Elemental Burst: Glacial Illumination

When Eula's elemental burst, "Glacial Illumination," is used, she sweeps her claymore and deals cryo damage to the enemies. Afterward, a light fall sword is created that follows her for a certain period of time.

Glacial Illumination does AoE cryo dmg and creates a Lightfall Sword that gains energy charges (1 per 0.1s, max 30 charges) when Eula deals dmg via attacks or skills. After a certain time (or if Eula leaves battlefield), the Lightfall Sword explodes, dealing massive phys damage.

When Eula's normal attack, skill, or burst hits an opponent, the light fall sword gains an energy stack. Once the Lightfall Sword reaches its limit, it explodes, causing AoE physical damage to the nearby foes. When Eula falls or leaves the field, the Lightfall Sword explodes immediately.

Cryo-type DPS characters that specialize in physical DMG can be a great addition to Genshin Impact. With Eula, it is easy to achieve the Cryo resonance bonus without ruining a party's composition.

Finally, a Cryo DPS character that will not be difficult to operate on the mobile device can be a new experience for many mobile users in Genshin Impact.

