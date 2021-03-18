Genshin Impact's 1.5 leaks have taken the gacha community by storm. Yanfei, one of the leaked characters from Genshin Impact version 1.5, has been data mined in the process.

Beta testing for version 1.5 has kicked off, with Yanfei's gameplay video getting leaked from the test servers. A new set of leaks reveals Yanfei's elemental skill and normal attack combos in Genshin Impact.

Earlier, Yanfei's name card and damage multipliers were also leaked from the closed beta too.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Yanfei's leaked gameplay reveals her Pyro type normal attacks and elemental skill

According to the Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks, Yanfei appears to be a Pyro-type character. She is a catalyst who deals elemental damage directly with her normal and charged attacks.

This would make Yanfei only the second Pyro-type catalyst user in the game, after Klee. Unlike Klee, Yanfei is a 4-star character with weaker base stats.

Yanfei's Normal and charged attacks in Genshin Impact: Seal of Approval

Yanfei shoots three consecutive fireballs that deal Pyro-damage. When these normal attacks hit the opponents, they grant Yanfei a Scallet Seal.

Each Scarlet Seal decreases Yanfei's stamina consumption, allowing her to perform more charged attacks. Yanfei can possess a maximum of three Scarlet Seals at a time.

Yanfei consumes a certain amount of stamina and all the Scarlet Seals to perform a charged attack. The charged attack deals Pyro-damage to opponents in a small radius. The area of effect and damage of the charged attack increases according to the number of Scarlet Seals consumed in the process.

Yanfei's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact: Signed Edict

When Yanfei's elemental skill "Signed Edict" is cast, she summons intense flames that deal Pyro-elemental damage to the opponents in her proximity. Opponents hit by those flames grant Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals.

These Scarlet Seals decrease Yanfei's stamina consumption temporarily. The effect, however, cannot be carried over to other characters present at the party. It vanishes when Yanfei falls or leaves the field.

Disclaimer: The leaks are sourced from Genshin Honey Hunter world or Honey Impact. As the current version of the abilities is only in the Beta stage, the skills' name and description may differ slightly in the final release.

