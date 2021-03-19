Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Yanfei's gameplay featuring her elemental burst leaked ahead of her official release

The Genshin Impact community is currently flooded with leaks for version 1.5. The closed beta testing program kicked off recently and is being data mined by leakers. One of the revelations has been about Yanfei, an upcoming character in version 1.5.

The new set of leaks from Genshin Impact V1.5 shows Yanfei's unique pyro-elemental attacks and Elemental Burst, 'Done Deal.' From the leaks, Yanfei appears to be a great choice to deal with a group of enemies due to the large area of effect.

1.5 leaks suggest that Yanfei is a 4-star Pyro-type character who hails from Liyue. Being a catalyst, she deals with Pyro elemental damage directly. Her elemental skill and burst deal massive AoE Pyro damage to the opponents in her proximity.

These qualities make Yanfei one of the most valuable characters when it comes to triggering elemental reactions. That being said, it's too early to determine her usefulness as the damage multipliers are not finalized yet.

Yanfei's leaked Elemental Burst: Done Deal.

When Yanfei casts her Elemental Burst, Done Deal, it triggers a spray of intense flames that deal Pyro elemental damage to the enemies in its path.

While dealing with AoE elemental damage, she receives the maximum number of Scarlet Seals, which reduces her charged attacks' stamina consumption.

Additionally, Yanfei receives the effect "Brilliance" in the process, which grants her additional damage bonuses. When the "Brilliance" effect is in action, it grants Yanfei Scarlet Seals at fixed intervals. Her charged attacks also receive a buff while it lasts.

The effects of "Brilliance" end when Yanfei falls or leaves the field. This means switching characters during combat will result in the expiry of her damage bonuses.

Yanfei seems to be a selfish DPS who demands maximum onfield time to unleash her true potential.

Like Razor, Klee, and Xiao, Yanfei will require support characters to contribute to the party with the least on-field presence. It will be interesting to witness how her introduction in Genshin Impact affects the game meta in the future.

