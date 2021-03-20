Genshin Impact releases Redeem codes frequently that can be exchanged for free Primogems, Mora, and other rewards. Primogems, being the premium currency in the game, is the most valuable reward in the game.

The publisher often gives away these temporary or ever-lasting Redeem codes to help players pull their favorite gacha characters and weapons. That being said, Genshin Impact has released a new Redeem code for worldwide users in March 2021.

Genshin Impact: New Redeem codes to get free Primogems in March 2021

New Genshin Impact Redeem code on 20th March 2021

Genshin Impact has recently released two new Redeem codes. The latest code provides 30 Primogems, and the earlier code provides 60 primogems in total.

The codes have no regional restrictions, which means players across all servers can redeem them. Here are the two redeem codes released by miHoYo on 20th March 20, 2021 and March 19, 2021.

The two new Redeem codes for March 2021 are:

SBNBUK67M37Z - 30 Primogems, Fice Adventurer's experience GS6ACJ775KNV - 60 Primogems,10,000 Mora

How to Redeem codes in Genshin Impact in March 2021?

Players need to launch their Genshin Impact client on a PC or mobile device first. Once the game is launched, players have to click on the "Paimon" icon on the screen's top left corner. Once the Paimon Menu is displayed, players need to navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem code. Players have to click on the "Redeem Now" option to open the code redemption prompt. Players have to then enter the codes and click on the "Exchange" button. The code will be redeemed successfully at this stage, and the rewards will be sent to the player's in-game mail. Players can now click the "Claim all" button in their mail to transfer the Primogems and other rewards to their inventory.

Successful code redemption confirmation in Genshin Impact

The rewards are received in the mail after successful redemption of the new Redeem codes in March 2021

Players must be aware that the codes can be redeemed only once per account. Also, the Redeem codes may expire any time if not claimed in time. Players are recommended to redeem the codes as soon as possible to avoid any regrets in the future.

