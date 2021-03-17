Genshin Impact 1.4 update will be released on 17 March 2021 on PC, Mobile, and PS4 worldwide. With less than 24 hours left before Venti makes an appearance in the gacha banners, fans wonder when Rosaria will be released in the 1.4 update.

The exact release time of Rosaria's banner has not yet been officially announced. However, the same can be speculated using the expiry time of its previous banner. The 4-star character will be making her appearance in the "Farewell for Snezhnaya" banner in early April.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Rosaria's banner release date and countdown for her arrival

Rosaria is a 4-star Cryo-type character who has control over the ice element. She wields a polearm and seems to be fit for a sub-DPS or Support role in the party. The character was first introduced during The Chalk Prince And The Dragon quest as a non-playable character (NPC). In-game, she's described as the Nun of the church of Favonius.

Rosaria as an NPC in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Rosaria will be released on April 06, 2021, 06:00 PM and will be available till April 27, 2021, 03:59 PM. Her banner will be called "Farewell of Snezhnaya." During this period, Rosaria, along with the 5-star character Tartaglia, will be available in the same banner with a boosted drop rate.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks: Eula & Feiyan, two new upcoming characters data-mined?

Rosaria's banner release countdown for Genshin Impact 1.4 update (Image via Genshin Impact Fandom))

The countdown for Rosaria's banner release time can be viewed by clicking here. Rosaria's banner is scheduled to be added to the Genshin Impact 1.4 update after Venti's banner expires on April 06, at 03:59 PM (UTC+8). By calculating the average gap between the two banners in the past, Rosaria's banner's release time is speculated by Genshin Impact Fandom.

Since the release time for each server is not officially announced yet, it may change anytime. However, the release date remains accurate.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Is there a release date for Ayaka yet?.