Genshin Impact 1.5 update: 3 reasons why Eula might become one of the greatest DPS characters in the game

Genshin Impact has rolled in its 1.5 beta program on the test servers. Despite all the efforts to prevent leaks, an upcoming character named "Eula" has been leaked ahead of her official release.

According to the leaks, Eula appears to be a 5-star character. If Eula's rumored qualities remain unchanged after her final release, she could be an excellent choice for a DPS character in the game.

This article lists three reasons why Eula can be one of the greatest DPS characters in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

#1 - Cryo Resonance bonus & Blizzard Strayer artifact set

Cryo resonance can be obtained by including two Cryo-type characters in the party. This resonance provides a 15% additional CRIT rate to party members against frozen or Cryo-affected enemies.

Similarly, the 4-piece Blizzard Strayer artifact set provides a 20% and 40% CRIT rate bonus against Cryo-affected and frozen enemies.

Benefits of Cryo resonance "Shattering Ice" in Genshin Impact

To utilize the guaranteed critical hits, a solid 5-star DPS character is recommended. Unfortunately, there are not many Cryo-type characters in Genshin Impact who can be top-notch DPS characters.

Although Ganyu is believed to be overpowered due to her charged attacks, her advantages are platform-specific only. Players who enjoy the game on mobile devices find it challenging to perform charged attacks from close range.

Blizzard Strayer Artifact set bonuses in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

With Eula's introduction into the game, players across all platforms can utilize the insanely good 4-piece set bonus of the Blizzard Strayer set. When combined with the Cryo resonance "Shattering Ice," that additional 40 % to 55% CRIT rate bonuses can make Eula deadly on the battlefield.

#2 - Fastest claymore wielding character

A new set of leaks has revealed Eula's regular and charged attack animations. In the leaked animations, Eula can be seen performing combos faster than any currently existing claymore user in the game. With faster-attacking speed, the 5-star character can land more successful hits on the opponents, resulting in more damage over time.

#3 - Overpowered damage multipliers

Eula summons a Lightfall Sword while casting her elemental burst "Glacial Illumination." When the Lightfall Sword's duration ends, it explodes, dealing massive physical damage to nearby enemies.

A showcase of Eula's massive damage multipliers (Image via Genshin Impact Info and Updates)

A leaked combat snapshot of Eula dealing over 200k physical damage with a single hit has gone viral. The snapshot belongs to the "Genshin Impact Info and Updates Facebook page." The leaker has mentioned that the snapshot is from the "Developer Client," which is used to test the unreleased content.

However, it's not clear if the massive damage output is real or tweaked. If Eula's damage multiplier turns out to be that strong, then it'd be interesting to see physical DPS characters entering the 6-digits-damage club in the future.

