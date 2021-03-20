Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have flooded the community with insights into the contents of the upcoming update. A lot of unreleased content was data mined from version 1.5 beta.

A new boss enemy called Dahaka is being speculated as the newest addition to the game. A new clip posted in the r/GenshinImpactLeaks subreddit revealed the hideout of Dahaka, where players may face the boss.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming boss enemy Dahaka and its huge battle-arena leaked

Dahaka appears to be a Geo-type enemy or probably a Geovishap-like enemy with tremendous physical resistance. The structure of the monster also resembles the Primo Geovishap a lot.

Rumors suggest that Dahaka might be the exclusive Geo-type boss enemy belonging to the upcoming region Chasm.

If rumors come true, new characters such as Eula and Yanfei might depend on this creature for ascension materials in the future. Considering that Primo Geovishap was introduced to Genshin Impact version 1.3 in the same way, the rumor makes sense.

In the past, Primo Geovishap was added to the game as the only source to Xiao and Hu Tao's ascension materials.

Dahaka's size compared to Klee in Genshin Impact (Image via u/Nightfire19)

The above image makes it easy for the players to estimate the new boss enemy's size.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Dahaka's battle-arena or Boss-fight location

Apart from Dahaka's appearance and size, its battle-arena has been leaked as well. The data mined clip posted by Reddit user "Nightfire19" shows the arena in detail. Players can watch the full 28 seconds long leaked clip on the r/GenshinImpactLeaks subreddit by clicking here.

Dahaka's battle arena leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 1.5 update (Image via u/Nightfire19)

Even Dahaka's battle-arena resembles that of the Primo-Geovishap. If speculation comes true, players might have to face an even stronger creature than Primo Geovishap to collect ascension resources.

However, the leaks are still in development. So there is a chance that last-minute changes to this monster's ability can nerf it too.

