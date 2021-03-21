Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Which banner is scheduled to release next?

Genshin Impact released the rerun banner for Venti on March 17th. As per the official announcement of the 1.4 update, there are two character banners scheduled for release in this version.

According to the version 1.4 preview, Tartaglia's banner, called "Farewell of Snezhnaya," is scheduled to come out next. It will include a new 4-star character and will be available until version 1.5 arrives.

Which banner is next in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update?

The official announcement from Genshin Impact states that Tartaglia will be the next promotional character after Venti, during version 1.4. Venti's banner will expire on April 6th, at 03:59 PM server time.

However, the following banner's exact arrival time promoting the 5-star character "Tartaglia" and the 4-star character "Rosaria" has not been confirmed by the officials yet.

CHILDE BANNER RERUN AFTER VENTI'S! pic.twitter.com/dTxYKRIpbW — Childe is going to C6 himself 🐳 (@Childe_txt) March 6, 2021

By calculating the average gap between two banners in an update, 'Genshin Impact Fandom' has speculated the next scheduled banner's approximate release time.

According to speculations, the next character banner, "Farewell of Snezhnaya," will arrive on April 6th at 06:00 PM and will be available till April 27th, 03:59 PM server time.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New weekly talent material converter "Dream Solvent" leaked online

Advertisement

To keep an eye on the latest speculations and countdown timer, players can visit the Genshin Impact Fandom page by clicking this link.

The current Epitome Invocation banner in Genshin Impact 1.4 Update

Similarly, the Epitome Invocation banner featuring a new series of 4-star and 5-star weapons is expected to be released on April 6th at 06:00 PM and run till April 27th, 03:59 PM server time.

Players must remember that the mentioned release dates for upcoming banners are mere speculations, and the timing may vary when getting confirmed. To keep track of the schedule for the following banners of the Genshin Impact 1.4 update, players can visit this link until the information is officially released.

Also read: Genshin Impact: New redeem codes to get free Primogems in March 2021