Abyss Lector in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the leaked Abyss creature so far

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new Abyss creature called the Abyss Lector.

As the beta program for version 1.5 of Genshin Impact kicked off, data miners got their hands on the game's closed beta files. Apart from new characters, quests, and events, a new enemy named Abyss Lector has been revealed from the mined files.

Speculations suggest that the creature might play a vital role in version 1.5 or 1.6 of Genshin Impact.

Everything known about the Abyss Lector in Genshin Impact so far

The leaks come from the social media handles of Honey Impact, Twitter user lumie_lumie, and a Facebook page named Genshin Impact Info and Updates.

According to Honey Impact, the creature goes by the name Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning. The character's leaked description reads the following:

"A creature of the Abyss Order that calls upon thunder and lightning in praise of the darkness. It possesses some ability to disrupt elemental powers, and some of its attacks will drain character's elemental energy when dealing damage to them."

The following render by Lumie reveals the actual character model of the leaked Abyss creature in high resolution.

Earlier, a leaked clip posted on Facebook by another leaker displayed the amazing abilities the Lector possesses. In the 39 seconds long clip, the Abyss Lector and the Abyss Herald were seen fighting Xiao.

In the clip, the Lector can be seen hovering mid-air to gain additional movement speed and reflexes. It summons several lightning orbs that seem to deal with Electro-damage in a large area to attack the opponents.

However, Lector's damage dealing potential remains unclear as the clip shows no changes to the player's HP bar upon taking damage.

Abyss Lector fighting Xiao (Image via Genshin Impact Info and updates)

Apart from Violet Lightning, the leaks also refer to the character by two other titles: "Evangelist of striking thunder" and "Alberthonar."

After studying the mined files, Honey Impact claimed that the creature would have 10% physical and elemental resistance against all seven Genshin Impact elements.

However, the files are extracted from the closed Beta, and numerous changes are expected to the creature before it is released in the stable version.

Even without a nerf, the Abyss Lector is expected to be the equivalent of an Elite boss or the Fatui agent in Genshin Impact.

