Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that the publisher is planning to introduce two new characters in version 1.5. Yanfei is one of them.

The character has managed to build a hype train ahead of her official release. Thanks to the leaks that lay out every piece of information about the character, Yanfei has become one of the most anticipated characters in the game.

Leaks have revealed multiple details about Yanfei, including her abilities, constellations, and even voice artist. This article will list every leaked information about Yanfei revealed by the data miners so far.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Everything we know about Yanfei so far

Yanfei is supposed to be a 4-star character who is also a Pyro-type catalyst user in Genshin Impact. As only the second Pyro-type catalyst user in the game after Klee, Yanfei has managed to build a huge fanbase even before her release.

New Characters: Eula and Yanfei pic.twitter.com/lC70FrycbC — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) March 16, 2021

Yanfei's Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, Constellations, idle animation, and voice actors have been revealed.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Gameplay of the upcoming boss enemy "Azhdaha" leaked online.

Yanfei's Constellations from Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks:

Yanfei's constellations via Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks (Image via Genshin Impact info and updates)

Advertisement

The leak comes from the Facebook page "Genshin Impact Info and Updates." According to the leaks, the following are the six constellations of Yanfei in the game:

The Law Knows No Kindness: When Yanfei uses her charged attack, each possessed Scarlet Seal reduces her stamina consumption of charged attacks by 10%. It also increases her resistance against interruptions when the seals are released. Right of Final Interpretation: It increases Yanfei's charged attack CRIT rate by 20% against enemies below 50% HP. Samadhi Fire-Forged: It increases the level of Signed Edict by 3. Supreme Amnesty: When 'Done Deal' is used, it creates a shield that absorbs damage up to 75% of Yanfei's maximum HP for 15 seconds. The shield absorbs Pyro-damage with 250% effectiveness. Abiding Affidavit: Increases the level of 'Done Deal' by 3. Extra Clause: Increases the maximum number of Scarlet seals by 1.

The constellations can be unlocked by obtaining duplicates of Yanfei from her gacha banner in version 1.5 of the game.

Yanfei's Elemental Skill from Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks

When Yanfei uses her Elemental Skill "Signed Edict," she summons blistering flames that deal Pyro-damage to opponents in large areas. Opponents hit by the flames will grant Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals that can be possessed at a time.

Advertisement

Also read: Genshin Impact: Leaked gameplay shows Diluc vs. Hydro Abyss Herald boss fight.

Yanfei's Elemental Burst from Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks

When Yanfei uses the Elemental Burst, Done Deal, she creates a spray of dense flames that spreads quickly and deals Pyro-damage to the enemies in its path.

While casting her Elemental burst, Yanfei receives the maximum number of Scarlet Seals she can possess, which temporarily reduces her charged attacks' stamina cost.

Afterward, Yanfei gains the effect named "Brilliance" in the process. It grants her an additional damage bonus in the form of Scarlet Seals at fixed intervals. Additionally, Yanfei's charged attacks deal more damage while Brilliance lasts.

The bonus effects of Brilliance end when Yanfei dies or leaves the field. It means switching characters during combat will reset her damage bonuses completely.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows furnishings for Housing System, realm currency, and more items.

Yanfei's idle animation from Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks

Advertisement

Idle animations are displayed when a player leaves the on-field characters idle for a moment or goes AFK. The idle animations vary from character-to-character and usually show the character's personality.

The following is the leaked idle animation of Yanfei in Genshin Impact:

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak reveals Eula's Japanese and English voice actors.

Yanfei's voice actors from Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks:

According to the leaked character descriptions, Lizzie Freeman will be Yanfei's English voice actor in Genshin Impact, and Yumiri Hanamori will be her Japanese voice actor.

Although Yanfei's combat skills and animations look amazing, it might be difficult to build a party around her with the current abilities.

She seems to be another selfish character who would require maximum on-field time to utilize her elemental burst.

Advertisement

If the leaks become true, then a 4-star character with such demands may introduce some new meta in the forthcoming versions of Genshin Impact.

Also read: Eula and Zhongli's story quests spotted in Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks.