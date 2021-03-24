Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks recently revealed that two new characters - Eula and Yanfei - are coming to the game in the next major update.

After leaking Eula's combat skills, talents and constellations, the data miners have now revealed the names of her voice actors. The leak includes the names of Eula's Japanese and English voice actors from the Genshin Impact V 1.5.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leak reveals Eula's Japanese and English voice actors

The leak comes from "Genshin Impact Info and Updates," a Facebook page popular for leaking Genshin Impact content online.

The leak shows Eula's character description page, where the names of her voice actors are mentioned.

According to the leaked description, Susan Young is Eula's English voice actor in Genshin Impact, and Rina Satou is her Japanese voice actor.

Susan Young is Eula's English voice actor (Image via Genshin Impact Info and Updates)

The leak comes from the beta version of the game, where many changes to the current character model, her abilities and voice artists are expected. So, it'd be too soon to assume the leaks are true.

Earlier leaks about Eula in Genshin Impact

Eula is a Cryo-type 5-star character who hails from Mondstadt. She uses a greatsword or claymore weapon and specializes in Physical damage output.

Eula's combat talents, including Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, were leaked along with her DPS capabilities.

When Eula performs her Elemental Burst "Glacial Illumination," she deals Cryo-damage and knocks down nearby enemies with her claymore. Additionally, she summons a Lightfall Sword, which follows her for a certain period of time.

When Eula's attacks hit an enemy, the Lightfall Sword gains an energy stack. Once the energy stack reaches the limit, it explodes and deals Physical damage to nearby opponents in a large AoE.

