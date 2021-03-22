Genshin Impact leakers have revealed another sneak peek of unreleased content for version 1.5. The latest leak reveals the new boss enemy Azhdaha. His renders and battle-arena were leaked earlier.

The Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have started emerging after the publisher kicked off the upcoming version's beta program. The Beta program includes only a select amount of testers to minimize the leaks.

However, few data miners have managed to get their hands on the Beta build and mined the contents before the official release.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Gameplay of the upcoming boss enemy "Azhdaha" leaked online

The leak comes from a Facebook page called "Genshin Impact Info and Updates." The one minute and 30 seconds long video shows the upcoming boss enemy "Azhdaha" performing a few basic attacks in its battle arena.

Earlier, Azhdaha's battle-arena, along with its rumored name "Dahaka," had surfaced on the internet. The leaker shared a small tour of the battle-arena at a mysterious location in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New Cryo Hypostasis boss leaked ahead of its official release.

Azhdaha in his battle-arena (image via Genshin Impact Info and updates)

The leaked clip also revealed that Azhdaha might be another boss enemy specializing in physical damage or Geo elemental damage. Azhdaha generates powerful shockwaves by repeatedly jumping on the battlefield, which hits the players in its proximity.

Advertisement

It would be too soon to jump to conclusions about Azhdaha's elemental powers and other strengths, as the clip lacks enough details about the same.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New set of leaks show Eula and Yanfei's elemental bursts against a group of enemies.

Dialogue exchange between Zhongli and Azhdaha (Image via Genshin Impact info and Updates)

The leaked clip also shows a glimpse of an exchange between Zhongli and Azhdaha.

According to the leaked cutscene conversation, Azhdaha was sealed away by Morax, aka Zhongli, in the past. The creature is actively seeking vengeance against Zhongli.

At the start of the clip, Azhdaha can be seen locked up behind a seal made up of Zhongli's Stone Stele or Geo structures. It also hints that players might get another story quest involving Zhongli in the future as part of Azhdaha's discovery quest in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows Housing system, interior, pets, furniture, and decorations.