Genshin Impact's 1.5 Beta program has been disastrous as data miners have got their hands on the test version. As a result, a ton of unreleased content about the upcoming 1.5 version has been leaked online.

Apart from the new characters, Housing System, and resource converters, a new boss enemy has been revealed. The upcoming boss enemy appears to be of Cryo element and resembles the Cryo version of Anemo and Electro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New Cryo Hypostasis boss leaked ahead of its official release

The leak comes from the Facebook page "Genshin Impact info and updates" and the Twitter user AeEntropy. According to the leaks, the new Cryo Hypostasis will be able to perform similar attacks as the Electro Hypostasis. The boss has the ability to change size and shape to perform multiple combos that deal Cryo-damage.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows Housing system, interior, pets, furniture, and decorations.

Spawned Cryo Hypostasis, expected dropper of the Crystalline Bloom ascension material. Not in its natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/5CMTLj5ceS — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 17, 2021

As shown in the attachment below, the boss will be able to change shape to different structures to attack players. The spear-like ice structures launched by the Cryo Hypostasis looks cool for sure. It'd be interesting to see what other moves the boss enemy can perform after its final release.

Data miners have also revealed that the boss will be the only source of a new ascension material called Crystalline Bloom. Similar to Xiao and Ganyu's unique ascension material requirement, the upcoming 5-star character Eula will need this material.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New weekly talent material converter "Dream Solvent" leaked online.

Advertisement

The latest information on the Cryo Hypostasis boss by the leaker suggests that the upcoming boss enemy will be located in the Dragonspine region. With this enemy's addition, players who have lost interest in visiting the region after the 1.3 update will finally have enough reasons to visit the Cryo region in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact: New redeem codes to get free Primogems in March 2021