Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows Housing system, interior, pets, furniture, and decorations

Genshin Impact's upcoming feature, called Housing System, has been leaked ahead of its official launch. The leaks suggest that players can use the system to build their own homes, including the interior and surroundings.

As Genshin Impact has kicked off its Beta program to test upcoming content for version 1.5, data miners have started looking for leaks from the game files. The leak also shows that players can keep an animal or a pet in their house to spend time with them.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows housing system, interior, furniture, pets, and decorations

The leak comes from "Genshin Impact Info and Updates," a Facebook page known for leaking the game's unreleased content. According to the leaks, in version 1.5 of Genshin Impact, players will be able to build their own house at a specified location.

At the specified location, players can choose many available house presets, costing different amounts according to their quality. Surrounding objects such as trees, boundary walls, and sheds can also be built by spending a new currency that is yet to be introduced.

The housing system allows players to set up their yard and surroundings too (Image via Daruダル)

Addition of pets in Housing System in Genshin Impact version 1.5 (Image via Daru)

The clip also shows how users can choose cats and dogs as pets from a list of animals. Although the animals' purpose isn't clear, it seems that miHoYo will allow players to have their own pets.

The Genshin Impact community has been asking developers for a feature that allows players to pet stray cats and dogs in the open-world for a long time. This might be the much-awaited petting feature in Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

The eight-minute-long YouTube video attached below includes unreleased content related to the Housing system in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Apart from building the exterior and surroundings of the house, players will also be able to modify the interior. Objects such as doors, dining tables, cupboards, sofa, and other furniture can be added to get a realistic experience in the Housing system.

Some of the objects and structures built by players seem interactive in the leaks. Considering the amount of effort the developers have put into the new feature, it'd be interesting to witness what else the Housing system will be able to provide in V1.5.

